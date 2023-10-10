The Argentine government has taken significant action in regulating foreign purchases and digital transactions. Through a resolution of the Federal Public Revenue Administration (AFIP) published in the Official Gazette, taxes on these types of purchases have been unified and increased, imposing 100% taxes for all citizens.

Until now, digital purchases made abroad that exceeded $300 per month were subject to an additional 25% tax. However, the new regulations establish that all Argentines who make purchases abroad or digital transactions with a debit or credit card will be subject to a 100% surcharge.

This 100% tax includes several components. It includes the Country Tax of 30%, as well as additional perceptions of 45% for Income Tax and another 25% allocated to Personal Property. These taxes will be applied to the so-called “solidarity dollar”, card and Qatar.

One of the most notable implications of this new regulation is that the monthly amount of consumption will no longer be considered. All payments made by credit and debit card, as well as the purchase of official dollars, will have the same 100% tax burden. This marks a significant change in tax policy related to digital and foreign purchases in Argentina.

The measure has generated a debate in the country, as it will impact citizens’ economies and the way they make purchases online and abroad. Argentines will now have to more carefully evaluate their digital spending and international purchases due to this increase in taxes.

Which purchases will be affected by this 25% tax?

This will apply to purchases under laws 27,541 and decree 99, which details its implementation and these include:

– Purchase of dollar-savings (USD 200 per month, for those who have not yet lost that right due to other government measures, such as having registered so as not to lose 100% of the savings and gas subsidies?

– Purchase of Dollar Savings.

– Payments with pesos for credit, purchase and debit card consumption made in foreign currency regardless of the monthly amount.

– Payments with pesos for services abroad contracted by travel and tourism agencies in the country

– Payments with pesos for land, air and water transportation services to destinations outside the country, except in the case of land transportation of passengers to neighboring countries.

– Payment with import pesos for certain luxury products

