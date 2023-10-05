Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach, has released the list of players called up for the next matches: Marco Pellegrino of Milan is surprisingly present

As the break for the national teams approaches, the various technical commissioners slowly communicate their choices in view of the different commitments. Also Lionel Scaloniselector ofArgentina world champion, has released the list of those who will take part in the matches against Paraguay e Peru.

With great surprise, as can be seen from the post published on the ‘X’ profile of theArgentina, Lionel Scaloni he decided to call Marco Pellegrino. The defender has not yet played even a minute in the shirt of Milanbut was still called to this October commitment session. READ ALSO: Milan transfer market – Two names on Moncada’s list. We look to the future