Interviewed at the end of the match, Messi explained what has changed within the national team, as well as for himself, after the success in the America’s Cup of 2021, which broke a title fast that for Argentina had lasted since 1993 and which then paved the way for the triumph in Qatar: “Since we won the Copa América in Brazil we have been free and loose. And after winning the World Cup even more so. We feel confident, regardless of where we play and who we face.”

Messi then did not shy away from an “uncomfortable” comparison, the one with his own Barcelona, the one of wonders coached by Pep Guardiola. The two-time winner of the Champions League and considered one of the strongest teams in the history of football: “Barcelona is the best team in history, but for what we are demonstrating, for how we are united, for the great players we have and for the style of play that we show I think we are not very far from that model.”

The star from Rosario, who seems destined to win the eighth Ballon d’Or of his career, then praised Scaloni’s work: “We hope to continue on this path, but with the good atmosphere in the locker room I’m confident. There are very young guys who, despite having already won a lot, want to continue doing so. The message that the coach sent after the World Cup was that we would have had to start from scratch. After winning it’s not easy, but we’re doing it.”

