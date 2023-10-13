Denpasar Voice – Arema FC players cannot relax ahead of the opening of the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 mid-season transfer window after Arema FC coach Fernando Valente sent a signal that he would reshuffle the squad.

Fernando Valente indicated that he needed an injection of new ammunition to be able to bring Arema FC back from its downturn in the second round of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

The father of Persebaya Surabaya midfielder, Ze Valente, was burdened with the quite heavy task of saving Arema FC from relegation at the end of the season.

The inconsistent performance of the team nicknamed Singo Crazy means they are still in the relegation zone by occupying 16th position in the standings.

Feeling dissatisfied with the depth of the Arema FC squad, Fernando Valente indicated to the team management to shop for new players in the mid-season transfer market.

“Of course we need additional quality players in this team. “As we both know, currently we have a lot of young players,” explained Fernando Valente as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Instagram account @quotesarema, Friday (13/10/2023).

“However, we don’t have enough time to prepare them to play at the highest level. “There has been a number of communications but at this moment, we are focused on the remaining two matches,” he continued.

The former coach of the Ukrainian club, Shaktar Donetsk, admitted that his party needed mature players to boost the team’s performance in the second round. (*/Ana AP)

