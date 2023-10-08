The Nerazzurri fans are preparing for Romelu’s return to San Siro, for the first time as an opponent after the summer “betrayal”. In a stadium where the whistle is sacred – Trap taught it – manhunt should however have no place

This week they let us know that preparations for Romelu Lukaku’s return to San Siro on 29 October have already begun. With the advance notice that big events deserve. The Curva Nord has informed that, for the occasion, 50,000 whistles will be distributed “to be used at breakneck speed with every touch of the ball by those who have betrayed our shirt”. The adverb “at breakneck speed” stands out and commits the fans to a certain physical preparation in view of October 29th, in order to have sufficient lung capacity. And then, naturally, the word “betrayed” stands out, unequivocally glossed in the press release: “A character who proved to be a little man, because before being a champion, you have to be a man and know how to respect your word. We defended you with a drawn sword and you repaid us by turning your back on us.” It is an objective fact that the Belgian footballer’s behavior was anything but clear: he left Inter for the first time to seek money and glory at Chelsea, he returned regretful, complete with apologies to the fans and a kiss on his shirt, he pretended to stay with the Nerazzurri last summer, while flirting with the Lady, and then got himself crowned yet another king of Rome.