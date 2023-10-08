THE VOICE OF WEST BANDUNG – Apart from its beauty, the jade ornamental plant or Crassula argentea apparently has various advantages and benefits for humans.

The Crassula argentea ornamental plant, better known as the jade plant, has attracted the attention of plant lovers all over the world with its unique charm and various benefits.

Apart from being a beautiful home decoration, this plant also has amazing benefits for health and environmental sustainability.

Below are the extraordinary advantages and benefits of the jade plant that bandungbarat. Suara.com has summarized for you.

Also read: What are the tips for caring for Aglonema ornamental plants so that they have good leaves?

1. Symbol of Wealth and Luck

Crassula argentea is often associated with symbols of wealth and good luck, especially in Chinese culture.

According to feng shui, having a jade plant at home can bring wealth and prosperity to its owner.

Therefore, it is often placed in homes or businesses as a good sign.

2. Filter the Air

Also read: Vertical Garden Superstars: 8 ornamental plants that can turn your house into a green paradise

Like many other ornamental plants, jade plants also help improve indoor air quality.

They absorb pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene, produce oxygen, and reduce indoor air pollution levels.

3. Holds Water

Jade plants have thick leaves and are able to store water in them.

This allows them to survive drought conditions and makes care easier.

This plant can be the right choice for beginners in the world of ornamental plants.

4. Stress Reliever

Caring for Crassula argentea ornamental plants can be a relaxing hobby.

The process of caring for and looking at these plants can help relieve stress and increase feelings of happiness.

5. Healthy air

Apart from filtering the air, jade ornamental plants also release water vapor into the surrounding environment.

This can help maintain healthy air humidity, especially in rooms that tend to be dry.

6. Longevity

Jade plants are very durable plants and can live for many years with good care.

This makes it a worthwhile investment in your home decor.

7. Creativity and Concentration

The presence of the Crassula argentea ornamental plant in the work environment or study area can increase creativity and concentration.

This plant provides a refreshing touch of green and helps relieve stress.