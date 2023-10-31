The transformation of the social network X (or Twitter, as many people still call it, despite everything) continues its transformation, in leaps and bounds.

Since Elon Musk took over it, it is clear that his intention is to turn it into something different from what it was, for better or worse, in many cases adding new functions.

This has precisely happened with X audio and video calls, a novelty that generated some stir when it was announced last summerand which has now finally become a reality, further transforming the original nature of Twitter.

Audio and video calls reach X

Many users cried out when Elon Musk himself confirmed from his own profile that X would have calls of all kinds, such as Instagram. Mainly because of the obvious transformation that this was going to bring, and because of the doubts it generated.

The first thing to keep in mind is that X does not need a phone number to activate these services (such as WhatsApp), since said number is already linked to each account. And you must activate the option yourself. In this way, the social network also becomes a kind of more precise contact agenda.

How to disable calls from X

One of the main features of Twitter has always been privacy. That is, opening a window to the world, but only in one sense. That’s why, perhaps, Many people were not delighted with the possibility of receiving calls or video calls from other users.

The good thing is that If you are not too convinced that X has calls and video calls, even once activated, you can deactivate them. Furthermore, the process promises to be very simple. You just have to follow a series of steps:

Open the application X on your device. Select your profile (top left photo). Go into Settings and Privacy and then in Privacy & Security. Look for the option Direct messages. Once done, you can choose who you want to contact you, whether everyone, only the people who follow you or no one.

At least, this is the option you can handle so far. Seeing how X has evolved lately, it is difficult to know what will happen in a while, with all the changes that are occurring and that will surely follow soon.

Even more so with the visionary and ambitious Elon Musk at the controls, and all the plans he seems to have in mind.