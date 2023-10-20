Three and a half million human beings in twenty years. It is the number of deaths caused by the 170 conflicts underway around the world, from tribal wars to those between states, counted by UCDP, the research program on wars in the world of the Swedish University of Uppsala.

A disturbing fact that raises many questions about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the rest of the world. Especially if you combine it with a look at the 2,400 deaths in the earthquake a few days ago in Herat, Afghanistan. A catastrophe that no press, if not negligibly, has covered. A bit like the war in Ukraine, which continues to sow death, destruction and ruin, but which has now disappeared from the newspapers.

Yet, according to the United Nations, over 7,000 civilians have died in those mudflats, 12,000 have been injured and 8 million people have left their country in search of safety.

Another 13 million have no water or access to doctors or hospitals. To which add the endless and senseless tragedies of Myanmar, where 4 million children have not been able to go to school for more than two years, while 18 million human beings require assistance at every level. Or Haiti, where 20,000 people are literally dying of hunger and cholera because gangs of marauders have put the country under attack in order to gain access to oil reserves.

Nobody cares anymore about the millions of displaced people in Syria, which for more than ten years has been gutted by a “civil” war and occupied by the armies of the world of sharks.

A chapter in itself is Africa. From the Congo to the Sahel, from the Horn of Africa to Nigeria, rivers of human blood flow. In Ethiopia, 600 thousand civilians died in a civil war in 2022 alone. And then there is Yemen, where the Houthis are sharpening their weapons.

The rule of the latest tragedy applies: our attention, compassion or indignation are only for the conflict that has just occurred, for the most recent flood, for the nearest misfortune. The others, in a distortion of perception that deserves to be studied, no longer count.

Yet, paradoxical as it may seem, the planet has progressed. Over the last 500 years, the number of deaths from war and violence has decreased considerably. Murders in our Middle Ages were thirty times higher than today.

Since the end of the last madness in 1945, wars have caused 80% fewer deaths: from 500 thousand people a year to 100 thousand. It’s macabre and cynical accounting, sure. But it is the sign that a world without violent deaths, or with many fewer, if nothing else, is possible, not utopian.

Is it time to reform the United Nations and provide it with shared rules, a peace-keeping army and to tell global information that the dead are all the same? At least them.