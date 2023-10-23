We tell you everything about the new turn that Final Destination 6 will take

A reboot on the horizon

Final Destination 6 is ready to resurrect the iconic franchise, but not in the way you expected. Just when it seems like we’ve seen it all in the craziest ways to die, a new team arrives with a “fresh approach.” Now, let’s clarify a couple of things about this news that has all the fans biting their nails.

Rachel O’Toole, the production designer of Final Destination 6, has made the hare spring, in an interview with The Direct. And what she said has everyone thinking. First, there is the issue of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the WGA strike that have affected production. But what really raises our eyebrows is the mention of the word “reboot.” That’s right, O’Toole and his team consider this new chapter as a reset of the saga and not a usual sequel.

“We started working and then we had to stop because of the writers’ strike. We were two weeks away from shooting,” O’Toole said. “But when I read the script, I couldn’t put it down. Sometimes you read a script and think: ‘Okay, okay, I’m faking it for the interview.’ But I really loved it. It has a very fresh approach and yes, we consider it a reboot. But stay tuned, I guess. I can’t say more.”

What awaits us in the “reboot” and how does it compare to other franchises that have dared to reboot?

After a lot of movies that try relive the magic of classic franchisesit is normal that the announcement of a reboot Final destination make more than one raise their eyebrow. We’re talking about a series of films that have a legacy in the horror genre, that made fans think twice before riding a roller coaster or driving behind a log truck.

For this reason, the challenge of facing the reboot of something so iconic can be a risky move. We have already seen how similar attempts have ended in both successes and resounding failures. The new installment of Ghostbusters and the restart of Halloween They are perfect examples of both extremes.

If we look at what we already know, it seems that the new installment of Final destination will try to stay faithful to its roots, although injecting something new. That’s something that has worked very well in other franchises, like the successful reboot of Jumanji which, despite being totally different from the original, managed to respect the essence and, in the process, attracted a new generation of fans. But will this new Final destination find that perfect balance between nostalgia and innovation? Ah, the answers remain as elusive as death itself.

The return of a familiar face

And as if that weren’t enough, one clue leaves us intrigued: Tony Todd, the iconic face of the franchise, will return. Could this be some kind of semi-reboot? That is to say, a film that does not deny the previous installments but does not cling to them either. Todd’s involvement alone leaves us waiting for more details about his enigmatic character.

Over the years, Final destination has maintained a similar premise in all its installments: someone has a premonition about a catastrophe, saves a group and then Death hunts them down one by one. Will this new approach change that core? We will remain in suspense until production resumes its march after the end of the writers’ and actors’ strike.

Pending release

For now, we are still waiting for the release date of the sixth installment of the saga. Production will not resume until the strike is over, so… the fate of this new chapter remains up in the air.