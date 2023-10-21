Suara.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s radar is getting stronger as he moves closer to Prabowo Subianto’s camp and away from PDIP. This is not only visible from his visit on Saturday (21/10/2023) to a number of Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) parties.

However, it is also suspected that PDIP has uttered a number of unpleasant words against the figure of Gibran. Are these the 4 demeaning dictions that make Gibran ‘antipathetic’ to the party that made his own name?

In a post on the Twitter account @cobeh2022, several dictions from the PDIP were mentioned which were thought to be the beginning of Gibran’s concerns.

“”Party Officer!”

“Snotty Child!”

“Cursed!”

“Go study first!”

.

Diction-2 is condescending like that

Make

Young People (Gen Z) Antipathy towards PDIP.

– Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” wrote the account @cobeh2022 which also included video footage of Gibran’s interview with Rosi.

In Rosi’s event entitled “Gibran between Ganjar and Prabowo, which one do you choose?” (27/7/2023), Jokowi’s son also responded to Rosi’s question about his having had an argument with Panda Nababan.

Gibran admitted that he had met Panda Nababan and apologized even though he did not know what he had done wrong.

“He’s called a small child, so he must be like that towards his parents (bowing), whatever he is, my senior, I will definitely bow down and I don’t have any tendencies,” said Gibran.

Before Gibran had time to continue his explanation, Rosi immediately asked, “What’s wrong, Mr. Gibran?”

Gibran spontaneously answered with a smile, “I also don’t know what he suddenly said. The point is, I accept his input.”

“But, there is a but, this is all young people watching, not millennials, this is Gen Z. I’m just afraid, don’t let dictions like that make young people like this become antipathetic to the party, I’m just afraid that’s all ,” he added.

However, Gibran admitted that he did not convey this to senior politicians in PDIP. He only listened when he was given an evaluation and did not dare to argue.

“I still have little knowledge. If I’m a runny kid, there’s no need to be afraid of me. There’s no need to be afraid of my maneuvers,” said Gibran.

“They say you’re a snotty person, so you don’t have to be afraid of me. I don’t have an army, I don’t have anything. I’m still very new. It’s different from the seniors who have troops and a voice. And once again I don’t represent anyone,” he added.

Rosi then asked another question about PDIP, which often refers to its cadres as party officers. Gibran also responded to this in a relaxed manner.

“I’m also a party official. I’m fine with it. But in terms of public perception, millennials and Gen Z, let them decide for themselves,” answered Gibran.

“Party officials, snot-nosed children, cursed, go and study first, I will return it to all my friends,” he added, pointing to the audience.

During the talk, Gibran also repeatedly emphasized that the way to gain sympathy from young people in politics is different from before.

Is it true that these dictions made Gibran leave PDIP and instead move closer to Prabowo? Let’s just wait for confirmation after the Prabowo-Gibran pair is officially declared.

Starting to get closer to Prabowo

As is known, recently Gibran seems to be starting to get closer to a number of parties supporting Prabowo. He was seen attending the Golkar Party National Meeting, Saturday afternoon (21/10/2023).

On the same day, Gibran was also said to have met with PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan in Jakarta.

Gibran is also known to have met with the General Chair of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Saturday afternoon. That evening, Gibran met with Fahri Hamzah and the leaders of the Gelora Party.

SBY even mentioned that Gibran had an agenda to meet with AHY who is currently in Central Java.