The birth rate in countries like Spain has been falling over the last few decades and this means that only children have been gaining ground little by little. However a A certain stigma still persists, which sees these lonely children as selfish and spoiled.. A stereotype that science has put to the test.

The myth of the only child is nothing more than that, a myth. At least that is what the latest research in this field indicates: only children do not show significant differences compared to those who have brothers or sisters.

The study carried out by researcher Alice Giosis and her colleagues at the Social Research Institute at University College London (UCL) was based on cognitive tests carried out on several cohorts of British people over 50 years.

Giosis recently reported on some of the conclusions of his work in an article in The Conversation. For example, they found that only children showed similar patterns to those who grew up in a family of two children. The study found that there were other external factors that had the capacity to affect the character of the children, such as the status of the parents, the socioeconomic situation of the family.

The team responsible for the study relied on cohort studies done in the United Kingdom. They had data on 5,362 children born in four cohorts between 1946 and 2002. The data covered numerous characteristics, not only on the number of people in the participants’ families, but also on the educational level of the parents and the social class to which they belonged. They belonged.

To analyze the degree of development of young people, the study used the results of cognitive tests carried out at an age between 10 and 11 years by them. The tests were created to evaluate children’s verbal skills. The work was published in the journal Population and Development Review.

Another study, this one conducted in 2019 in New Zealand, offered mixed results after analyzing a population of more than 20,000 New Zealand adults. This work offered mixed results, for example observing lower levels of “honesty-humility” among only children, while associating a more “open” nature with them. The authors concluded that beliefs about only children were contradictory to the differences observed.

All this does not mean that there are no differences between only children and those with siblings, but these do not respond to the myth and the associated negative prejudices. Clinical psychologist Linda Blair explained to the British BBC some possible pros and cons that could arise from growing up without siblings.

For example, as an advantage he mentioned a greater ease in acquiring linguistic skills. By spending more relative time among older people, only children could soak up the speech of their elders, developing a broader vocabulary. This would be reflected in an academic advantage compared to their peers with siblings.

On the other hand, Blair points out that only children “lack street”, the form of intelligence “that allows you to quickly recognize what someone is going to do and that you really can’t learn if you don’t live with people of a similar age.” ”.

Blair also explains that, in certain circumstances, when family relationships are dysfunctional, brothers can act as protectors of each other in front of other family members.

Finally, Blair also explains that, also due to the different ratio of interaction with children and adults, only children tend to be more organized while those who lived with siblings have an easier time feeling comfortable in chaos.

A crisis of care

The possible differences between only children and children with siblings They depend a lot on the family context and with it also the social context. The Giosis study was conducted in the United Kingdom over a 50-year period and the participants in the second of the studies mentioned were New Zealanders.

In Sweden the story is different. In this Nordic country the tradition of having two children per family has remained stable, and it is common that anyone who does not reach that threshold is because they cannot afford it financially, Giosis also explained to the BBC.

There, a study conducted by an Anglo-Swedish team observed that only children tended to suffer more health problems throughout their lives. They also showed a higher mortality rate in adulthood. This difference can be explained precisely by the correlated socioeconomic disadvantage.

In Spain, some authors have focused on another place: care. In a forum in El Confidencial, Héctor García Barnés pointed out how demographic changes in Spain They led the next generations to a crisis in care caused because there are fewer and fewer young people to take care of more and more older people.

This will occur at the population level, but also at the intra-family level. In this sense, it will be the only children who will bear the greatest burden.

