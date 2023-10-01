What is an RPG? For many purists, they are games where the user must assume a role within a world and make decisions that affect the course of the adventure. There are also systems that allow you to level up or specialize in a discipline. Without a doubt, there are currently many AAA games that implement one or more of these elements, but does that mean they belong to the genre?

A few days ago, Todd Howard, director of Starfield, participated in the Game Maker’s Notebook podcast with Ted Price of Insomniac Games. There, he reflected on the evolution of RPGs and how the space-themed game fits into a genre that is increasingly merging with other types of proposals.

Are all high profile games RPGs now? Starfield director gives his opinion

When asked if expectations about Starfield and role-playing video games in general have changed in recent years, the Bethesda creative agreed with those statements and assured that role-playing games were mixed with other types of titles.

“Yes, I think dramatically. I think the genre itself got mixed up with everything. I can’t watch a game that doesn’t have (a system for) XP and leveling up. So what makes an ‘official RPG game’? “I think if you’re a fan of old-school RPG titles, you’ll have your own list of rules for that,” the developer commented.

Immediately, Todd Howard stated that he loves the genre because it can be anything and have many elements of other types of games such as action. “Can you make a racing game into an RPG? I don’t know, it depends on how you look at it,” he commented.

In this way, the director assured that they tried to remain faithful to Bethesda’s style when working on Starfield, but acknowledged that there are elements such as first-person shooting. “That’s where our thinking is on these things and we stay away from the idea of ​​’RPG means this type of interaction,’” he concluded.

Starfield has elements of FPS, exploration and space combat

Without a doubt, Todd Howard had a very enriching talk with Ted Price, founder of Insomniac Games. During the interview, he confessed that Starfield was designed with the goal of being long-lived, contrary to what happened with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Fallout 3. Of course, they also talked about other topics related to Bethesda and the space-themed game. .

But tell us, what is an RPG to you? Do you think it’s okay for the genre to have elements from other types of games? Let us read you in the comments.

Starfield is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass. Click here to read more news related to him.

