What happens when the only possible ally is your worst enemy? Find out the answer in the latest episode of Archer

If you’ve ever toyed with the idea of ​​what would happen if bitter enemies had to collaborate, the conclusion to the Archer series has you covered. Imagine a forced encounter between the director of the Agency, Lana Kane, and Fabian Kingsworth, that historical enemy that we all love to hate. Well, this is the central argument of the farewell episode of the most charismatic group of spies in animation.

To understand the magnitude of this return, we must look back. Kingsworth is none other than the head of the International Spy Agency (IIA), a spy conglomerate that bought ODIN, the archenemy of the Archer Agency. Since his first appearance, in the episode “Identity Crisis” of the twelfth season, Kingsworth has dedicated himself to making life impossible for our group of protagonists.

Who makes up this memorable cast?

Sterling Archer He is played by H. Jon Benjamin, and alongside him actors such as Aisha Tyler, Lana Kane and Judy Greer shine. All of them have given us memorable moments, but the one that is coming in the episode Breaking Fabian promises to be unforgettable.

The last episode of the series arrives with an air of an inevitable end for the Agency. Not only do they face the consequences of their past missions filled with collateral damage, but they are also pursued by an army of killer drones. In this apocalyptic context, Archer is forced to ally himself with Kingsworth, although of course, without abandoning his old animosities.

The keys to an hostile relationship

It is impressive how the duo formed by Archer and Kingsworth, even handcuffed, manages to be efficient. In true The Defiant Ones style, Kingsworth describes this alliance as “two lone wolves learning to survive together in the pack,” something Archer, of course, disagrees with.

The final season never ceases to surprise us, as we see how Archer’s team realizes that Kingsworth has been using them to cause chaos worldwide. In a last-minute revolt, they manage to defeat him and hand him over to Interpol. With this great outcome, our favorite spy and company say goodbyeleaving us with a lump in our throat and a smile on our face.

A legacy in the world of animation and spy comedy

It is essential to pause to recognize the cultural impact that the adult animated series has had on adult animation and spy comedy. Since its debut in 2009, the series has maintained a unique narrative, packed with moments of humor that have cemented their place in popular culture. Archer has been more than just a spy show; has been a window into human drama, offering layers of complexity in its characters rarely seen in animated series.

But if there is something that distinguishes the spy for adults, it is its ability to keep us glued to the screen with its plot twists and memorable characters. Sterling Archer, the protagonist spy, has been one of those characters who has left his mark, not only for his charisma and acid humor, but for his evolution throughout the seasons. His relationship with Kingsworth in this final episode is a clear example of how the series has been able to reinvent itself, offering fans closure that will undoubtedly be talked about for a long time.

Where and when to see this long-awaited finale?

The final episode will air tomorrow on FXX and stream the next day on Hulu. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates.