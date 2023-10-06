A few weeks ago we told you about “Arcane Witches”, the national DOTA 2 team in the women’s category, which will represent Chile at the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023. A team that was also looking for a place for the world championship, to which they have just qualified after beating Venezuela 2-0.

DOTA 2 World Cup that is organized by the Global Esports Games and that will take place in Arabia during December 2023, to which the girls have secured a place and thus, be the representatives of Chile in this important international tournament. An achievement that, according to what Macarena “Paprika” Albornoz, who is the Offlaner, Community Manager and makeup artist for “Arcane Witches”, tells us, makes them super happy, adding that: “the truth is, the team was very down because we had lost against Argentina and we had left out of Arabia.”

You can read: Meet “Arcane Witches”, a DOTA 2 team that represents CHILE at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in the women’s category

The player also comments that this defeat hit them hard and lowered their confidence. They received the encouraging news that the Saudi Arabian women’s team had dropped out and that they had decided to give that extra spot to the American region. “And of course, we couldn’t believe it!”

“We were in shock because they told us on Monday and asked us when we wanted to compete for the spot against Venezuela, whether on Tuesday or Thursday and we were kind of nervous anyway. So we said on Thursday that it would give us time to train and plan the games, which would be the best of 3,” says Paprika.

Feeling that she comments, she did not come down on the day of the game since personally, she was quite nervous. “Although we had beaten Venezuela before, we did not want to trust ourselves since it was a unique opportunity for both teams that will fight with everything. When the game started, we all relaxed and played what we knew how to do, safely and with confidence,” she adds, also saying that: “When we won the first game, we calmed down even more and the second time we played more relaxed… and obviously everyone at the same time To finish we are very happy, very excited because we had another opportunity and because we will be able to compete in the World Cup.”

“We feel very grateful for the world or karma and immediately began to think about how we move forward. In fact, we have a new training system and everything! ”She indicated.

So for now, all that remains is to support them in their participation in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which begin on Friday, October 20, waiting for their participation in the DOTA 2 World Cup in December.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord