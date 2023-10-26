We tell you everything we know today about the 2nd season of Arcane, the story and the characters.

The first batch of episodes was a great success for the Netflix streaming platform. After all, in addition to adapting the characters from the popular video game League of Legends, it told the exciting story of two sisters with amazing animation and style. That first delivery was applauded by almost everyone. In fact, it currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s what led the streaming giant to quickly greenlight a second installment. This is everything we know today!

What will be the story of the second season on Netflix?

Arcane season 2 plot details remain scarce. But there are some directions the series could take after the end of the first season. Following Jinx’s bombing of Piltover’s chambers, it will be fascinating to see which council members survive the attack that took place during Zaun’s independence vote.

Jayce is likely to emerge from the rubble relatively unscathed, simply because He is an important character in both the series and the League of Legends game. on which the series is based. Meanwhile, Piltover advisors Mel and Cassandra may not fare so well in Arcane season 2. And their wounds and potential may serve as motivation for Jayce (Mel’s close friend) and Caitlyn (Cassandra’s daughter) in the second season of the Netflix series.

As for the other members of the council (Viktor, Hoskel, Bolbok, Shoola and Salo), Nobody knows if they will survive Jinx’s attack in Arcane season 2. If any of the council members were killed by the bombing, this could influence the vote to give Zaun its independence. Moments before Jinx’s rocket connected with Piltover’s capital building, the council was voting on a move to give the subcity its own autonomy. But this hostile act from across the Zaun border could change everything.

What characters will we see in season 2 of the animated series?

Just The presence of three actors in Arcane season 2 has been confirmed. The trio of returning actors, confirmed via the season two announcement trailer, are Ella Purnell as Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman. Other familiar faces expected to appear in the series are Kevin Alejandro (Jayce Talis), Toks Olagundoye (Mel Medarda), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Mick Wingert (Cecil B. Heimerdinger) and Amirah Vann ( Sevika).

However, some of the confirmed voice actors may not return for Arcane season 2. It will depend on which characters have survived the Piltover explosion that closed the end of the first season. A character who died at the end of the first season, but will appear in the second regardless, is Jason Spisak’s Silco. Spisak said on the Izuko Unscripted podcast that he had “recorded lines for the second season,” even though his character was dead.

And, of course, there will be new faces yet to be revealed that will appear in Arcane season 2. As the animated series delves deeper into the history of League of Legends, several of the fans’ favorite characters from the successful video game could be revealed. Some League of Legends champions that could appear in the second season are Warwick, Blitzcrank, Camille and Swain, among others.

Possible release date for Arcane season 2

Netflix

At the moment, Arcane season 2 release date unknown. Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent recently commented that “unfortunately it won’t be this year,” as the team strives for “the highest quality possible.” Co-director Christian Linke said the scripts for the second season were completed in 2022. And Linke, along with producer Alex Yee, said in a Reddit AMA that “some adjustments” would also be made throughout the process.

The first season took about six years to complete. But Laurent assured fans that Arcane season 2 won’t take that long. If the six-year period is slightly reduced, the triumphant return of the series could occur in 2024. Although, since the production process of the first season of the Netflix series was longer than usual, the second batch of episodes it could take even longer.