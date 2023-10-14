Riot announces that Arcane is now part of the League of Legends universe and its creators are working to iron out inconsistencies and contradictions with the history they already have, although it will be a gradual process.

Riot navigate the success of League of Legends to PC y mobiles con Android e iOS thanks to Wild Rift, but the successful MOBA saw its popularity increase – even more – thanks to Arcane on Netflix; now both join their universes.

One is one of the IP in most popular video games of all timecapable of moving tournaments around the world with players of practically any nationality.

And then there is Arcane, the animated League of Legends series that arrived on the streaming platform to sweep the numbers and leave us looking forward to its 2nd season.

Initially, it was known that League of Legends and Arcane took place in different universes. But that is now a thing of the past, since Riot Games has left some important changes to take into account.

Through a tweet on Elon Musk’s social networkits developers have confirmed that Arcane is now part of the established canon in League of Legends.

In the same publication they also highlight some more information about the next MOBA champions and the changes they plan to make to Skarner.

Jeremy Lee (Riot Brightmoon) como executive producer of League of Legends together with Andrei van Roon (Meddler) as head of League Studio They talk about all this in an extensive video.

Although there are many contradictions between Arcane and the pre-established history of League of Legendsit is clear that those responsible want to make everything flow in unison in the same house.

But be careful because these same people in charge have told all fans that the integration of all this is going to be a gradual process and not a radical change, so it will take time.

Every character like Jinx and Caitlyn is leaving the game

While there won’t be any major changes to the established champions, new storylines or explanations may be added to the story to make it more coherent.

The Netflix series is going to have certain changes in its next season, such as the return of one of the most hated characters from the first.

Of course, those responsible have already explained why Arcane season 2 does not arrive in 2023, despite the fact that production has advanced; but not enough for it to arrive this year.

While we wait, the new League of Legends Valentine’s Day skins once again made clear the courtship most desired by fans of the game and Arcane.

And after The Last of Us, BioShock, God of War, Fallout we asked ourselves: why are they announcing so many video game adaptations?

Now what Riot Games confirms Arcane as part of the League Of Legends universe and works on shaping itHow are they going to solve their problems?