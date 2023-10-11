Aragón is becoming one of the most attractive autonomous communities for technology companies. Following the refusal of the automotive industry to install battery factories of the Volkswagen group or Tata on Aragonese lands, the Aragonese administration has set its goal on attracting the technology industry, which is responding positively.

Microsoft has announced its plans to build a large data center campus in Aragon that will serve as support for the company’s cloud-based services (Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform), both for private users , as for public entities and companies.

New injection of capital for Spain. With this announcement, the company led by Satya Nadella reinforces its presence in Spain by adding the investment in this project to the one it already made in the Microsoft data center in Madrid a few months ago and which will soon begin providing service.

Although the American company has not provided the total investment figures, it describes this move as strategic. The consulting firm IDC estimates that the new technological infrastructure could add some 8.4 billion euros to the national GDP and the creation of 69,000 indirect jobs between 2026 and 2030.

Aragon is filled with data. Microsoft’s investment project in Aragon represents a lifeline for the region, which is committed to technology and local innovation to settle its population in the territory with high-value professional opportunities and attract qualified talent to the area, where Microsoft It has an ecosystem of technological partners made up of more than 300 companies.

It is estimated that the new Microsoft data center campus will add 264 million euros to the community’s GDP and create more than 2,100 jobs specialized in technology in Aragon between 2026 and 2030. The president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón has declared that “the Government of Aragon is going to carry out all the necessary efforts for the implementation in the Autonomous Community of this type of investment projects, which will make a difference to generate a leading economy, highly technological and with the creation of qualified jobs.”

The community has become a reference in data centers. The Microsoft data center campus project is not the first of its kind to be implemented in Aragon. Amazon has been present in the area since 2020 with a major data center that supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud division of the company founded by Jeff Bezos.

Microsoft’s investment in Aragon is expected as a breath of fresh air that will alleviate unemployment figures of 8.94% in the region according to the Active Population Survey (EPA) for the first quarter of 2023. The location of Aragon as key point between Spain, Portugal and France makes this community a privileged place for this type of infrastructure.

Infrastructure necessary to comply with European law. The opening of new data centers by Microsoft or other large technology companies in different European regions responds to the need of these multinationals to comply with the European Union regulations on the storage and management of company and user data. Europeans.

Additionally, with the new data centers in Madrid and Aragon, Microsoft can extend the offering of its Microsoft Cloud EU Data Boundary initiative, in which the company offers customers cloud hosting within the boundaries of the European Union and , in this case, within the Spanish borders for Microsoft cloud services: Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

Zero emissions environmental commitment. Satya Nadella’s company reaffirms the environmental commitment of its infrastructure and has indicated that both the Madrid data center that is about to enter service, and the one that will begin construction in Aragonese lands, will have an energy supply 100% renewable by 2025 for all its data centers.

