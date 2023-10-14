loading…

Civilians fled from the northern region to the southern Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit sent a letter urging United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres to use his political and moral influence to prevent new war crimes that Israel would commit.

The crime that Aboul Gheit refers to is Israel’s demand that residents of the northern region of Gaza immediately flee to the south.

According to a report by the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa), Aboul Gheit stressed, “This new crime has gone beyond reasonable limits and will cause immeasurable suffering to Palestinian brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the flagrant violation committed against Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the occupying state from deporting or transferring protected persons from the occupied territory.”

Aboul Gheit emphasized, “Israel’s actions are not considered a planned or deliberate military operation, but rather a horrific act of revenge using brutal military force to punish defenseless civilians and residents in the Gaza Strip by targeting them arbitrarily, indiscriminately hair.”

Aboul Gheit called on Guterres to condemn this: “Israel’s insane attempt to forcibly relocate the population and condemn it firmly and clearly.”

He urged the UN Secretary General to work hard with all influential parties to stop the implementation of forced transfers.

He explained, “Allowing this crazy policy to be carried out will forever tarnish the reputation of the international community.”

