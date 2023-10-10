In recent days, the official reactions of Arab countries following the Hamas attack against Israel have been observed with particular attention. While for decades the Arab countries had unconditionally defended the reasons of the Palestinians and placed all the blame on Israel, a country not recognized and considered an enemy by almost the entire Arab world, for some years relations between Israel and some Arab countries have been going through a period of transition and so-called “normalization”.

Following the so-called “Abraham Accords” of 2020, three Arab countries recognized Israel and entered into diplomatic relations: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. The agreements, mediated by the United States, provided among other things for the start of stable diplomatic relations and the recognition of Israel by the signatory Arab countries. Furthermore, negotiations have long extended to Saudi Arabia, the most important Arab country in the Persian Gulf, which according to many analyzes was close to reaching an agreement for the recognition of Israel.

However, the effects of this normalization process in the official reactions to the Hamas attack were limited: in no case did the Arab countries condemn Hamas’ action; a small group of countries chose equidistant reactions, with only hopes of a generic cessation of violence; while the majority of countries in the area have indicated Israel and its oppressive policies towards the Palestinians as the cause of the ferocious attack carried out by Hamas.

In some cases, even these rather predictable, the attack was instead defended and exalted. Iran did it, a country suspected by some international observers of having played a role in the attack (Iran, however, is not an Arab country): “We stand alongside the Palestinian warriors until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.” Even the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, Shiite like Iran, declared that it was in “continuous contact with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance” and defined the action not only as a response to the Israeli occupation, but also as “a message for those countries that are seeking a normalization of their relations with Israel.”

The most moderate reactions were those of the countries that have long-standing relations with Israel: Egypt and Jordan, which recognized Israel in 1978 and 1994 respectively. Both limited themselves to denouncing the “serious risks” of a possible “military escalation”. , although Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi cited “attacks and violations of Palestinian rights in the West Bank.” Morocco condemned “attacks against civilians wherever they occur”, the United Arab Emirates “expressed sincere condolences to all the victims of the recent crisis”. Qatar, Kuwait and the Arab League (an organization that brings together the countries of North Africa and those of the Arabian Peninsula) have more resolutely pointed to Israeli policies towards the Palestinians as the causes of the current situation and violence.

The official reaction of Saudi Arabia was particularly awaited due to its political implications, a country which for over three years has been indicated as being close to normalizing its relations with Israel, under constant pressure from the US administration. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently said in an interview with Fox News that “every day brings us closer to this goal.” Saudi Arabia in a statement after the attacks called for “an immediate end to the violence between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces.”

Hamas’ attacks and Israel’s likely reaction to the Gaza Strip will likely make rapprochement between the two sides more complex. Indeed, according to some observers, preventing the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel was one of the objectives of the Hamas attack, although certainly not the main one. There are two reasons: first of all, there is a good possibility that the attack was supported by Iran, an enemy country of Saudi Arabia and Israel, which saw their approach as a threat. Secondly, Palestinians have always been alarmed by the possibility that the Abraham Accords and the rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries will leave them isolated and without resources.

The Palestinian issue was effectively left out of the 2020 Abraham Accords, favored by Donald Trump’s administration, which claimed the merits of what it defined as “a historic moment”. Israel simply renounced the annexation of some occupied territories in the West Bank, which it had in fact already renounced for internal and external political reasons. The Arab countries agreed to consider this as a “concession”.

A few months earlier, Donald Trump himself had presented a plan to “resolve the Israeli-Palestinian issue” which had led to nothing, also because it was considered very unbalanced in favor of Israel. Hamas has repeatedly accused the countries that have re-established relations with Israel or intend to do so of having forgotten or abandoned the Palestinian cause, justifying the recent attacks also as a necessity in the face of growing isolation. However, it is not possible to establish to what extent these demands are part of the propaganda of the radical organization or to what extent the political situation of the area really influenced the choice.

Furthermore, after the signing of the Abraham Accords, the Israeli government did not change its approach towards the Palestinians: in recent months Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had intensified military attacks in the West Bank and favored the installation of colonies in the occupied territories.