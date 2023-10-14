loading…

Arab countries condemn Israel’s ultimatum for more than 1 million Palestinians to leave Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Arab countries say Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must remain on their land.

Palestine’s neighboring countries considered it an ultimatum Israel for more than 1 million Palestinians to leave Gaza ahead of a ground offensive as an act of expulsion.

Two Arab countries that strongly criticized Israel’s ultimatum were Egypt and Jordan. Both border directly with Palestine.

The two countries’ reactions reflect deep-rooted Arab fears that Israel’s latest war with Hamas in Gaza could trigger a new wave of permanent displacement from the land where Palestinians want to build their future state.

“This is the cause of all causes, the cause of the entire Arab nation,” said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. “It is important for the (Palestinian) people to remain standing and present on their land.”

For Palestinians, the idea of ​​leaving or being forced out of their land has similarities to the “Nakba” or “catastrophe,” when many Palestinians fled their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied the founding of Israel.

During the Nakba, some 700,000 Palestinians, half of the Arab population in British-controlled Palestine, fled or were driven from their homes. Many of them moved to neighboring Arab countries where they or many of their descendants still live. Many still live in refugee camps.

Israel denies claims that it expelled Palestinians and says it was attacked by five Arab states the day after its creation.

Since Israel launched intensive bombing of Gaza following a devastating attack by Hamas on October 7, hundreds of thousands of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes. The majority of them refuse to leave Gaza.

The Israeli military on Friday warned civilians in Gaza City, numbering more than 1 million people, to move south within 24 hours for their own safety, a signal that Israel could soon launch a ground invasion.