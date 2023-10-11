Bad news for Aquaman 2, those who have seen advance screenings do not approve of the film.

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been a field full of ups and downs and now it is coming to an end with Aquaman 2. Will it be a big farewell or a disaster? Let’s bet on the second.

Despite the success of the first installment in 2018, which grossed more than $1,151 million at the global box office, the production of its sequel has not been an easy road. It has faced multiple rounds of reshoots and various cuts have been made to the film, adding uncertainty to its future.

Bad test screenings and uncertain future at the box office.

Although multiple attempts have been made to review Aquaman 2, the film continues to be subject to testing and evaluation. An anonymous source describes it as: “The film is like this echo of the regimes. “It’s the last vestige of the Snyderverse, and no one really wants to take ownership of it.”

Furthermore, they have done different shows to teach the public and none of them are getting good grades. Only Arthur Curry’s relationship with Orm is saved, thanks to the charisma of actors Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

There is only one thing that could save her from absolute disaster.

According to box office analyst Jeff Bock, the lack of competition in the holiday season could allow Aquaman 2 to shine. So it could surprise and have a good performance. So we have to put some hope in James Wan, who throughout his career has proven to be a great director.

What is it about?

Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 promises to pit Arthur Curry against a Black Manta more formidable than ever, armed with the mythical Black Trident. The need to defeat him leads the hero to forge an unlikely alliance with his imprisoned brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Together they must protect his kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.

Despite the challenges in its path, 2 will be released on December 20, and its fate at the box office is yet to be revealed. Fans hope that this sequel can overcome the ongoing trials and continue the legacy of its predecessor.

Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments.