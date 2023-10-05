Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2’s age rating has finally been revealed. Here’s what we can expect from the end of the DC Extended Universe!

Aquaman 2 has finally received an age rating. The AMP has released the age rating for the next DC Comics movie. We are right now two months away from the return of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to the big screen. A return that occurs in the midst of the rebirth of the Warner Bros. Pictures DC Universe led by its new president: James Gunn.

According to the Film Ratings website, Aquaman 2 is rated PG-13. An age rating that is already common for most superhero movies and the DC Extended Universe. This age rating was designated by “sci-fi violence and some level of language.” As we say, the premiere of the film will put an end to ten years of shared universe. Ten years that have been truly controversial, controversial and full of changes and problems.

How does the film fit into the new DC Universe?

Warner Bros. Pictures

Regarding Aquaman 2, the director James Wan recently talked about the changes he made to make the film fit into the new DC Universe. Some changes that he carried out “throughout the entire development.” “The DC Universe has gone through many different versions and one of the things that was a challenge in this film was keeping track of what is happening,” acknowledged the filmmaker. “Fortunately, Arthur Curry’s universe is quite far removed from the rest of the world.”

“We go to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what is happening with the other films and characters, so we are independent in that sense,” concluded the director of Aquaman 2. “So I can tell my story on its own without it affecting me too much. But at the same time, I have to be aware of what has been happening.”