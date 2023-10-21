Director James Wan reveals that Aquaman 2 will be a true buddy comedy emulating a legendary 1989 film.

Aquaman 2 director James Wan has left fans intrigued by sharing his vision for the sequel in a recent interview. Since he confesses that he always imagined the film as “an authentic buddy comedy” and compares it to Tango and Cash (1989).

In the first 2018 film, we saw Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) face off against his evil half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). However, in Aquaman 2, these characters will star in a completely different dynamic. The latest trailer revealed that Aquaman will team up with an imprisoned Ocean Master to face a common threat: Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). It seems that the partnership between heroes and villains will be the central point of the film, taking it in a direction that may be reminiscent of Thor: The Dark World (2013), where the Marvel hero teams up with his half-brother Loki to confront Malekith.

These are his words.

“From the beginning, I proposed that the first film would be something like Behind the Green Heart (1984), an action-adventure romantic comedy, while the second would be a pure buddy comedy. I wanted to do Tango and Cash!”

“Jason plays Arthur larger than life; Patrick plays the straight man. It’s not much different from what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men in Black (1997). Like Tommy, Patrick does it dryly, but very funny.” James Wan said about Aquaman 2 Empire.

What is Tango and Cash about?

Tango and Cash is a 1989 action film that features two tenacious detectives, Raymond Tango (Sylvester Stallone) and Gabriel Cash (Kurt Russell), who face an elaborate conspiracy that falsely frames them for a murder.

The plot begins with Police Lieutenant Raymond “Ray” Tango, an officer with the Beverly Hills Police Department, chasing a tanker truck believed to be transporting drugs. Tango manages to stop it and discovers that it contains cocaine. Tango’s fame and his ability to close cases has earned him respect in his department.

Tango and Cash

On the other hand, Lt. Gabriel Cash, from Downtown Los Angeles, has also been successful in fighting crime. Both have hindered the operations of feared drug and arms trafficker Yves Perret (Jack Palance), causing him to lose millions of dollars.

The plot takes a turn when Perret devises a plan to discredit Tango and Cash. Detectives are framed in a murder in which they are accused of shooting an undercover FBI agent during a drug buy operation. With evidence against them, they decide not to contest the charge and accept reduced sentences. However, they are taken to a maximum security prison, where they face hostility from other prisoners.

In prison, the detectives are brutally tortured by Perret’s henchmen, but manage to escape with the help of an ally. They decide to join forces again to clear their names and unravel the conspiracy that sent them to prison. During their search for evidence, they discover that their incriminating testimonies were fabricated.

Finally, they confront Perret and rescue Katherine, Tango’s sister, whom Perret had kidnapped.

The film culminates in a thrilling showdown at the Perret factory, where Tango and Cash confront their enemies and free Katherine. After an intense battle, they manage to prove their innocence and claim their names.

The Aquaman 2 movie will be released on December 20, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.