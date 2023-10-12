The accusations include Jason Momoa and also Aquaman director James Wan.

Jason Momoa gives life to Aquaman in the DCEU

Join the conversation

Aquaman 2 is not having its best moment and it seems to be facing the most devastating tsunami that Arthur Curry could cause. Just the same day that Warner Bros. released the trailer of Aquaman and the lost kingdoma series of documents began to circulate on Reddit that are posing a real headache for the study that is in charge of the DCEU. These documents appear to have notes from Amber Heard’s therapist, the Dra. Dawn Hugheswhich were used during the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that went around the world.

The accusations include Jason Momoa and also Aquaman director James Wan

The confusing notes described a hostile setting during the filming of Aquaman where Jason Momoasupposedly under the influence of alcoholdressed as if he were Johnny Depp and pushed for the expulsion of Amber Heard of paper as Mera. A rep for Jason Momoa declined to comment, but a spokesperson for DC rejected Amber Heard’s accusation:

Jason Momoa behaved professionally at all times during the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jason works hard, he likes to have a beer from time to time like everyone else, but he never showed up drunk on set.

Jason Momoa He has not been the only one affected by this. To the director of Aquaman, James Wan, this event has also affected him noticeably. Amber Heard said that she did not have the support of James Wan at any time, discriminated against as an outcast who interacted with practically no one. Keeping this scenario in mind, some sources suggest that both the study and James Wan They decided to fire the actress from the sequel because “her lack of chemistry” with Jason Momoa. In the end, Warner Bros. never carried out the dismissal since Elon Musk moved his cards on the matter for Amber Heard to continue in the Aquaman sequel.

At least two scenes of Amber Heard were removed of the final cut of Aquaman 2an action sequence in which Mera fights Black Manta and a love scene with Jason Momoaaccording to people close to the production. Aquaman es one of the few drinkable films that we can find in the DCEU. Seeing these statements from those who are part of the project only sink a film that has not even hit theaters yet.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom It will premiere on December 20, 2023.

Join the conversation