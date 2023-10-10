Drama in Aquaman 2, they have revealed how close Amber Heard came to being fired and Elon Musk’s intervention.

If Aquaman 2 is good and ends up being a smash hit, it can be considered a true miracle. For, in what appears to be a movie set in itself, Variety has confirmed some real behind-the-scenes drama in the production. Actress Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the franchise, was on the verge of being fired, but what saved her role was a letter sent by Elon Musk.

It all started shortly after the release of the first trailer for the Aquaman sequel, when alleged documents related to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial surfaced on Reddit. Although the details could not be verified at the time, Variety has confirmed the authenticity of the documents in question.

Jason Momoa didn’t want her in the movie.

According to these documents, Amber Heard claimed that her co-star, Jason Momoa, tried to get her fired from Aquaman 2 and even dressed as Johnny Depp while she was drunk on the set of the sequel. The notes quote: “Jason said he wanted me fired. Drunk Jason, late on set. Dress like Johnny. He has all the rings too.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Momoa’s representative denied such allegations, and a DC spokesperson endorsed the actor’s professional performance on set. However, the real surprise is that Amber Heard was almost fired from the film, and what saved her was the intervention of her then-boyfriend, Elon Musk. According to Variety sources, both director James Wan and the studio had decided to remove Heard from the film due to a lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa. This decision was apparently unrelated to Johnny Depp’s trial. Furthermore, Emilia Clarke was ready to replace her. Since she had shared filming with Jason Momoa in Game of Thrones and they are very close friends.

Fan Art Emilia Clarke as Mera

Elon Musk’s threatening letter sent by one of his lawyers to Warner Bros. prevented his firing, and Amber Heard retained her role. This situation could explain the significant reduction in screen time in the film, with key scenes removed in the editing room.

In short, as the release of Aquaman 2 looms, the behind-the-scenes drama adds an extra layer of intrigue. With the film set to release on December 20, attention will turn to how this situation plays out in the coming weeks. Since, when the strikes end, promotion should begin and both the actors and James Wan will have to answer questions about these topics.