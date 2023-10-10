The new colors inspired by the model’s return to rally raids are arriving. Here are the differences

October 10, 2023

Designed to overcome the toughest off-road terrain, Aprilia Tuareg is preparing to return to the African desert, to the places and competitions – the great rally raids – that made her an offroad legend. For 2024 Tuareg therefore presents itself in an even more sporty and adventurous guise, thanks to three new colors capable of enhancing its great off-road skills and irrepressible attitude towards adventure.

Aprilia Tuareg MY 2024 is offered in the new colours Atreides Black e Canyon Sandinspired by the natural habitats in which the twin-cylinder adventure can move with ease, to which is added the evocative Dakar Podium color scheme, a tribute to the bike that took third place overall – with three stage victories – at the 2010 Dakar, the ‘Aprilia RXV 4.5 driven by Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez.

All new colors they are combined with a new and bold frame painted in red, to further underline the sportiness of the Aprilia Tuareg, protagonist this year of a surprising debut in offroad competitions, as part of the “Back to Africa” ​​project. In the version developed by Aprilia Racing with the collaboration of GCorse of the Guareschi brothersAprilia Tuareg is in fact fighting to conquer the Italian Motorally Championship and is fresh from the brilliant third place achieved at the Transanatolia Rally, making his debut in a major international raid. The next step of the project, obviously, is the African desert, a destination that is already written in the Tuareg name.

It is written on the front fender the suspension travel is at the top of the category, 240 mmplacing the emphasis on the technical equipment of the Aprilia Tuareg as a true off-roader.

Finally, in line with the propensity to abandon asphalted routes, for 2024 the accessories line dedicated to Tuareg is enriched with an air filter specifically designed for use off-road and on dusty roads, whose filtering power protects the engine from possible dust passages during suction.

Aprilia Tuareg it is already available through the Aprilia network in the new Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colors, while it will be available since October in the Dakar Podium color.