Since its arrival in MotoGP, Aprilia had operated alone, a situation which after the arrival of Massimo Rivola and, above all, since the project began to take off, it has sought to improve with the addition of a satellite team .

In a shrewd move, last year the Noale company took away Yamaha’s partner team, RNF Racing, which this season competes with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, both riding a 2022 RS-GP.

The contribution of the wealth of information from two other bikes with riders of the talent and characteristics of Miguel and Raul should have helped the factory team to progress more quickly with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

Aleix recently stated that he “expected more” from a young rider like Raul, who amazed everyone in his first and only year in Moto2, while Maverick directly stated that the RNF team gave him “nothing”.

“Personally I like to work a lot on my own,” said Maverick when asked by motorsport.com about the satellite team’s contribution.

“Honestly, I try to go my own way, I don’t look too much at Raul or Miguel, they have a slightly different bike. The bike is not the same and often the data can be confusing. I try to concentrate on my things and do the my job, knowing that in every circuit we go to, next year I will be stronger because I found this or that”, he explained.

A reflection that leads one to think that having a satellite team was not such an important necessity.

“For me, as a rider in particular, it’s not important. For Aprilia maybe it is, as a brand. It would be nice to have all the riders on the same bike, so we would have a lot more information. But for me, in particular, it didn’t help me at all We don’t even work as a team, everyone went their own way and that didn’t help. They too want to win, it’s clear, that’s the meaning of competition”, added the Roses driver.

Aleix: “I don’t understand what’s happening in RNF”

Espargaro, for his part, does not believe, like Maverick, that the differences between the bikes of the official team and those of the satellite team are so great.

“It’s just that they’re almost the same,” he said Thursday. “Their bike is from last year and ours is from 2023, but they are practically identical. I don’t want to speak badly of RNF Racing and its riders, but I don’t understand what’s happening, I don’t know how to take an x-ray of what’s happening in that garage. There hasn’t been any race in which they were competitive: they are two good riders, two good bikes, but I don’t understand well, I don’t know.”

Last week, Aleix said he “expected something more from Raul” and let him know.

“No, I didn’t talk to him,” corrected the older Espargaro. “I said I expected a lot more from Raul, but I never told him about it.”

“For me he is a talented rider and I expected more from the results he is getting, but I haven’t spoken to him, I have enough work to do on my own to tell Raul what he has to do”, said Aleix, who added “I don’t let me talk” when he was reminded that Johann Zarco’s victory and Fabio Di Giannantonio’s podium in Australia are proof that any rider can do well on the Ducati. “You can answer that yourself,” he said.

Raul: “It doesn’t affect me”

At this point, Motorsport.com asked Raul Fernandez what he thought of Aleix’s words, referring to the fact that he expected more from him.

“I don’t know, I haven’t read anything, I’m doing my own thing. It doesn’t even affect me,” said the Spaniard. “We are in the satellite team, we are using the material we have to get the most, there is nothing to prove. From Misano, with all due respect, we are going faster than them if we compare ourselves with last year’s results, and We don’t have much more.”

“Everyone has improved and so have we, with the same specifications. In the end we are giving everything, from Misano I feel competitive and close to them (the other Aprilia riders). With Miguel I am always there with him, getting the best. In MotoGP I don’t I can arrive and win, it’s not an easy bike.”

“Maverick took a year to adapt, I took half a year and what I can say is that with the material they had last year we are on par or a little better than them. I have an excellent relationship with Aleix and I have no problems with him. But I haven’t read anything, nor am I very interested, with all due respect”, concluded the RNF driver.

