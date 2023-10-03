In the latest law approved on Saturday by the US Congress to finance state activities until mid-November, for the first time in several months there is no expenditure item that concerns Ukraine: there are no new funds to send weapons and equipment in support of the Ukrainian resistance.

This law is the result of peculiar conditions: it is a compromise reached at the last minute between Republicans and Democrats to avoid the shutdown, i.e. the partial closure of the activities of the federal government, and for this reason it is not considered indicative of a major political change: the The United States remains determined to support Ukraine, but the fact that the funds have been the subject of much political debate in recent days shows that unanimity on the issue has now broken down in American politics, and that approving new arms financing could become increasingly more complicated.

Added to the divisions in the United States are those in the European Union, where over the weekend the party of Robert Fico won the elections in Slovakia, a pro-Russian populist who during the election campaign had announced his intention not to send “even a bullet” into Ukraine. If he manages to form a government, which is very likely, Fico will probably join forces with Viktor Orbán, the pro-Russian populist who governs Hungary, to try to make it more complicated for Europe to send aid.

Neither American legislative hesitations nor the victories of pro-Russian leaders in Europe indicate that a change is underway in the policies that have so far supported the Ukrainian resistance. But they are the symptom of two phenomena that in the long run could become worrying for the Ukrainian government: first of all, the fact that part of Western public opinion is starting to show weariness at the idea of ​​supporting Ukraine in a war that will probably continue for even longer in time. This although in reality both in the United States and in Europe polls continue to show that the majority of the population remains in favor of supporting Ukraine (Italy is a negative exception).

Secondly, the divisions of the last few days show how support for Ukraine has now become a matter of political debate. Especially in the United States, until recently sending weapons to Ukraine had a kind of special status: it was considered a priority by both Democrats and Republicans, who approved the new funding practically unanimously. Now, however, a part of the Republicans has understood that they can take advantage of the tiredness towards the war to gain political advantages, and for this reason they have begun to question new funds: it does not mean that they will prevent the sending of more weapons to Ukraine, but that the issue has lost its special status, and that from now on it will be the subject of negotiations and negotiations.

The law passed in Congress on Saturday, the one that temporarily excludes new aid to Ukraine, is a good example of what is happening. It is the result of very specific conditions.

In the American system, to simplify things a lot, it is up to Congress to approve government expenditure: this concerns both current expenditure, such as the salaries of public employees, and military expenditure, which must be authorized from time to time. If Congress periodically does not authorize the federal budget, government activities go into shutdown, that is, they are partially blocked: public salaries are no longer paid, many businesses close and so on.

As happens quite frequently now, some of the most radical Republicans decided to use this system to blackmail the government and threaten a shutdown if their demands were not met, which included, among other things, large cuts in public spending and an interruption of aid to Ukraine. Rather frenetic negotiations followed, which ended just a few hours before the shutdown should have been triggered.

Congress managed to pass a temporary law that finances federal activities until mid-November (when the problem will arise again), but decided to exclude new funding to support Ukraine until then: not because there would not be a majority to approve them, but because the Republican speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy decided that, at least on this point, he would satisfy the more radical Republicans who were threatening to block everything.

As the Financial Times wrote, the American government still has around five billion dollars available already approved by Congress in previous sessions to send aid to Ukraine. Considering that the US has been sending Ukraine around $2.7 billion per month so far, it means it can continue to support the country for just under two months. Then it will be necessary to obtain new authorization from Congress.

This should not be difficult to do, because there is still a large majority in Congress in favor of supporting Ukraine, both among Democrats and Republicans. In theory, it would be up to House Speaker McCarthy to put to the vote a proposal to refinance aid to Ukraine. But at the moment McCarthy is at the center of a major clash with the more radical wing of the Republicans, which risks slowing down or making the vote more complicated.

Most experts believe that one way or another the United States will continue to send military aid to Ukraine, even as the debate and clashes in Congress become increasingly harsh and complicated.

Things could change if Donald Trump, who will almost certainly be the candidate of the Republican Party and who is notoriously skeptical of Ukraine, is elected in next year’s elections. But even if he wins the election, Trump will not take office until January 2025.

The same goes for Europe, where the general consensus is still largely in favor of supporting Ukraine, but where some countries are starting to show a certain weariness. In addition to Fico’s election in Slovakia and Orbán’s well-known adversity in Hungary, on September 20th even Poland, which up to that point had been a faithful ally, said it would stop sending some weapons to Ukraine (although it later the president denied the first announcement, and it is not clear how the Polish policies adopted so far on the issue will change).