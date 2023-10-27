Although it has had the Apple Arcade offering for years, the company led by Tim Cook has understood that high-end gaming is essential to attract consumers and in recent events it has made it clear that its bet will be on contemporary titles. Apple technology is also designed for gaming and just as what will happen with the iPhone 15 Pro has already been confirmed, the same would happen with the new generation of Mac.

Apple’s next event will be focused on video games

According to a rumor from the Mac Rumors site, Apple’s next event, which already has a day and time for Halloween, will have a focus on video games because the company has understood that getting on that train can bring good results. In this regard, the presentation would be the perfect showcase to show the new generation of M3 chips and their power to deal with hardware accelerator ray tracing and what better to show than a video game running in high quality.

Apple would bet heavily on AAA video games

Likewise, the possibility is pointed out that Apple will take advantage of the occasion to announce the arrival of more AAA video games on its teams, as has already happened with Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

On the other hand, one of the rumors that is gaining strength is that at the Apple event an alliance between the North American company and a Japanese video game studio will be announced and all eyes are on Capcom since it has been a company that has approached the platform in recent months. However, it is not ruled out that there may be a surprise involving Sony | PlayStation for the upcoming launch of its cloud gaming service for North America.

The Apple event “Scary Fast” will take place on October 30 at 6 PM Mexico City time.

