Apple’s next event planned for October 30 is likely to have a lot of focus on the high-end games available on its Macs.

Apple prepare a event focused on gaming with news for your iPhone 15 and Macsince the new smartphone con iOS You have news that you would share with the PC Of the brand.

According to the latest rumors from MacRumors, the event scheduled for 2 am in Spain before Halloween has many votes to be there. focused on AAA games as one of its main assets.

All this is so because new high-end mobile will be compatible with various big budget titles como Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 o Death Stranding con ray tracing.

The apple logo in games would be seen beyond the Pro Max

Joe Rossignol is Senior Reporter in the media and has offered some more light on all this, such as that the M3 chips are going to have possible hardware Ray Tracing; like the A17 Pro.

In addition, Apple hinted at the release of more AAA games on Mac in a recent interview. But the curious thing is that Resident Evil Village arrives on the iPhone 15 Pro on the same day that the event takes place.

This may be a curiosity or some advance, because we are still waiting Resident Evil 4 a Mac. To that we add that macOS Sonoma has a new game mode and it would also be seen in this rumored event.

During WWDC 2023 in June, Apple presented a toolkit which makes it easy for all developers to create ports your games from Windows to Mac.

And now comes the curious part: “A source informed us that Apple is holding the event at an unusual time (…) because it will coincide with business hours in Japan.

And it was claimed to include a major deal with a Japanese game developer,” although the same insider cautions that they have not been able to independently confirm the accuracy of this.

And yes, taking into account the games mentioned and the way all this turns, This developer has all the options for it to be Capcom and leave some extra news.

Right now, the only thing confirmed is that Resident Evil 4 Remake will cost the same on iPhone 15 as it does on Steam.

Apple is going to hold an event focused on gaming on October 30 and a lot of news is expected around it.