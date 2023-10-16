Apple, like most cell phone and watch manufacturers, cannot release a major update to its products every year. The pace would be impossible to maintain and technology, although advancing rapidly, is not Speedy Gonzales. That’s why, With the Apple Watch Ultra 2 you have a watch that is practically identical to the previous onewith a few new features that make us think if it was a good idea to relaunch it.

It’s only been three months since we reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra, but in that review we focused especially on the sports side. I now have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 on one wrist and a Watch Ultra on the other (1) and I think you’d have to be a real Apple fan to be able to tell the difference between them. I, of course, at first glance, am incapable.

Apple already has an excellent smartwatch with the Apple Watch Series 9 and this new Ultra 2 tries to capture the attention of athletes who ask the most of a watch and who, for some reason, have not opted for a Garmin, Coros, Suunto or Polar.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Apple Watch Ultra 2Pantalla

Retina up to 3,000 nits

Battery

Up to 36 hours

Up to 72 hours in low consumption mode

Hardware

SoC Apple SiP S9

Operating system

Watch OS

Sensors

Barometer

Depth

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Blood oxygen | Pulse | EKG

Temperature

Materials and strap

Sapphire Crystal

Textile strap

Connectivity

Wi-Fi y LTE

Dual frequency GPS

Waterproof

Up to 100m

Compatible with diving up to 40m

Dimensions

49mm titanium case

Extras

MIL-STD 810H Resistance

Precio

899 euros

What’s new in Apple Watch Ultra 2

It must be admitted that during the presentation of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last September I was surprised to see so few new features in a new generation. But yes, those that exist are important, perhaps not for now, but for the future.

These are the new features of this watch compared to the first generation Apple Watch Ultra of 2022.

New SiP Apple Silicon S9, with 60% more transistors New GPU that is 30% faster 4 new Neural Engine cores, for deep learning and AI Screen with 3000 nits of maximum brightness and a minimum of 1 nit New UWB chip 2 to define distance and position to find an iPhone or vice versa Titanium case with 95% recycled material

We also have news in watchOS 10, which I have previously commented on in the analysis of the Apple Watch Series 9.

Design: continuity in a titanium case

The titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now made from 95% recycled material. It’s good news for Apple, but for you, the truth is that you won’t see any difference in design.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in no way different from the first generation Apple Watch Ultra. And as proof you have the photo above with several generations of Apple Watch on my wrists. If you are able to detect a difference that is not due to how the light hits the photo, congratulations, you have a very strange superpower.

It maintains the same titanium case, with a digital crown and a side button that opens quick settings and with a double tap opens your cards for contactless payment. It also has the orange action button on the left that you can configure to open an application or start a workout.

It uses the same size straps as the previous generation and the sensors are identical to the previous generation.

Screen: more brightness for extreme conditions

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen has a single change, which is important, but not as relevant as it may seem. And that change is the maximum and minimum brightness level.

The Apple Watch goes from 2000 nits of maximum brightness to 3,000 nits. This means that you have 1,000 more nits for the screen to illuminate when in direct sunlight. It has to be a very sunny day and direct light on the screen for it to activate.

The maximum brightness of the previous generation was already quite high, but now, when you are trekking or running in the middle of summer, you will be able to see the screen better.

I was shocked by the increase in brightness when turning on the flashlight.. The screen turns completely white and at maximum brightness and, yes, you can use it as a flashlight. More than one night I have woken up and with bleary eyes I have had to turn on the Watch Ultra 2’s flashlight to be able to see something with very good results (I haven’t eaten any furniture at night, which for me is a victory).

But this screen also has a new minimum brightness of 1 nit. But he has a trick. The minimum brightness level is only activated with always-on display mode and at night or when there is no light. Apple says this saves more energy, but I have not noticed a change in autonomy compared to the previous generation.

Sports and health: one of the best GPS and sensors, but without days of rest

Luckily for Apple users They have not touched anything regarding the sensors it has inside. This means that the watch is exactly identical to the first Watch Ultra at the time of use when you do sports, are at rest or want to measure elements of your body.

That is to say, In elements such as GPS, this Watch Ultra 2 is still as good as the first generation. With the errors typical of a GPS in a watch in urban areas with tall buildings where they all end up failing.

The heart rate sensor, the blood oxygen level sensor and the thermometer continue to show me practically identical data. Even systems that are more software-based, such as measuring sleep quality, the data are tremendously similar, taking into account that Apple Watches tend to measure hours in bed poorly, not so much hours sleeping.

Regarding its performance as a sports watchon this occasion I have tried it by riding a bike, a stationary bike, walking and trekking (no running on the track due to injury).

GPS works well while riding a bike, as well as when you go walking or hiking. The details of your movements are very detailed and unless you have a disconnection due to interference, I can say that it is one of the best GPS mounted on a smart watch. Remember that with watchOS 10 you can add cycling cadence and power sensors to the watch.

Where I have noticed great performance is when hiking, the watch lasts more than 6 hours of walking very well with position, pulse and blood oxygen data.

I don’t want to finish talking about sports with this Apple Watch Ultra 2 without mentioning, once again, How crazy is it that Apple still hasn’t added days off? and keep sending you movement notifications every day. Apple, please, our bodies need to rest.

Autonomy and performance: two days is still not enough

It still seems very remarkable to me that Apple, at this point, cannot create a smart watch for athletes with a battery that does not last more than a day and a half-two days. Therefore, taking into account the new SiP S9, The fact that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the same autonomy of at most two days is still a disappointment.

Direct competitors like Garmin or Coros achieve weeks of autonomy in their most advanced sports watches thanks to slower processors and transflective screens. And yes, the AMOLED screen continues to consume a lot of energy.

Good news. Apple Watch Ultra 2 reaches more than 6 hours of GPS operation (without help from the iPhone’s GPS). I don’t know if he will reach the 17 hours of an Iron Man, but I don’t think he will have problems. But for your walks, running or bike outings, gym sessions or even long hiking routes, you can handle them without any problem.

Of course, do not stay away from your charger for more than a day because the autonomy remains a maximum of 30~35 hours.

With the arrival of the new S9 processor, this watch has new tricks. Siri works better offline, at least it is able to understand “Siri, start a workout” without needing to connect to the internet.

Double tap mode is present thanks to the SiP S9, a function that I have tested and commented on in the Apple Watch Series 9, but that at the time of closing this analysis is still not present in the stable version of watchOS 10.

Conclusion: is it worth buying an Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple renews its watch for the most adventurous with greater autonomy and a screen that offers greater brightness to be used in any environment.

Recommending the purchase of an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not as easy as it may seem. The changes compared to the previous generation are so minor that if you are only concerned about having a watch for sports, right now a first generation Ultra if you can get it cheaper can be a good buy.

Keep in mind that this Apple Watch Ultra 2 is cheaper than the previous generation. It costs 899 euros compared to 999 euros a year ago, which is great news that puts it at a closer price to the Garmin Fenix ​​7.

If you like to play sports and among them are trekking, mountaineering, climbing, Mountain Bike or any sport where more battery life and resistance to scratches and falls is important, this Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for you.

If you prefer a cheaper watch that has the same advanced sports functions, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still an excellent option, recommended to 90% of users interested in an Apple Watch.