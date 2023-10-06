Apple made a great effort during the official presentation of the Apple Watch Series 9 that this is the greenest watch, that the company does everything possible to reduce the carbon footprint caused by manufacturing a product like this. But the promises of a more ecological product collide head-on with the product, a watch that is too familiar for those who have a Series 8, a Series 7 and even a Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch that Apple has at the moment, but that does not mean that it has certain problems, especially for Apple users who usually update every year or every two years.

The big news in Series 9 are, strange as it may seem, two: a faster processor and a system to control the clock by pressing two fingers. Are these features enough for someone to buy an Apple Watch Series 9?

Yes, there are more new features, like a Siri that is finally smarter without the need for an internet connection, an integrated ultra-wideband chip to find your iPhone, AirTags and other products that use this technology.

Knowing if it is time to upgrade your Apple Watch is always complicated, but if you have never had one and want to start with one of the Apple watches, the answer is always usually the latest model. Or maybe not in this generation?

Analysis of Apple Watch Series 9 by sections

Apple Watch Series 9Pantalla

1.9 inches Retina up to 2,000 nits

Battery

Until 6 p.m.

Up to 36 hours in low consumption mode

Hardware

Apple S9

Operating system

watchOS 10

Sensors

Barometer

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Blood oxygen | Pulse | EKG

Temperature

Materials and strap

Sapphire Crystal

Textile strap

Connectivity

Wi-Fi y LTE

Dual frequency GPS

Waterproof

50m

Suitable for swimming in fresh water

Dimensions

Aluminum/stainless steel case. 41mm

Aluminum/stainless steel case. 45mm

Extras

Support double tap gesture without touching screen

Precio

449 euros

The renewal of the Apple Watch comes with this ninth generation as a small change with a brighter screen and software improvements.

No design changes, but an improvement for the screen that can be used as a flashlight

The most painful thing, but at the same time the best thing Apple can do, is that the design is the same as previous generations since the Apple Watch Series 6, whose screen grew slightly to reach the edges.

I say that it is the best that Apple can do because in this way the design remains iconic, in addition to differentiating itself from older models where the screen is smaller and from the Watch Ultra, which uses a larger titanium case.

Maintains a 1.9-inch OLED LTPO display on the 45mm model and of 1.69 inches in the 41mm, a digital crown that is also a button, a lower button for some actions that from watchOS 10 is to open the shortcut drawer and a rear one with its sensors to measure, among other elements, blood pressure and the level of oxygen in the blood.

The “big change” of the Watch Series 9 in design is in its screen, specifically in the brightness level. If the previous generation reached 1,000 nits of maximum brightness, This time Apple Watch Series 9 reaches 2,000 nitsmatching the first generation Watch Ultra.

The brightness change is designed to look better when the light outside is very bright, but it also doubles the brightness of the flashlight function. And it is in the flashlight where those 2,000 nits are best seen. I wouldn’t say that it reaches the level of brightness that the typical flashlight we have at home, but it is more than enough to see at night and not trip.

Apple S9: why does an Apple Watch need a new processor? The answer is in the future

When Apple announced the new Series 9 and specifically that it came with a new processor, I had my doubts about why Apple needs to have a much faster processor, when if you have a Series 8 you will realize that there is no lag or slowdown of any kind .

The heart of the Watch Series 9 is the new SiP chip (System in a Chipsistema en un chip) S9. It is the big news for both this watch and the new Watch Ultra 2 and according to Apple it has 60% more transistors inside.

What does it mean for you, a potential Series 9 buyer? Actually, for now, nothing. The speed of opening applications, connecting to your mobile phone via Bluetooth or even the internet via WiFi is identical to a Series 9, a first-generation Watch Ultra. There is a difference with older watches, such as a Series 4 or Series 5.

That’s why I wonder, what does the future hold for the Apple Watch with a SiP like the Apple S9 so fast? My bet is that in the next few years we will see something in watchOS 10 that will require higher performance. In fact, all my cards are in that new Neural Engine 4-core that is capable of processing machine learning twice as fastTherefore, AI-based training may be coming.

For now, this new S9 brain serves something that has been asked for – practically out loud – and that is an improvement in Siriat least it works with basic tasks without an internet connection.

Siri on the Apple Watch Series 9 is capable of processing information independently and locallythings as basic as asking you to start a workout are now possible without an internet connection.

Among the new features introduced in this Apple Watch Series 9 is a new second-generation ultra-wideband chip. This allows you to locate and be located with greater precision. In combination with an iPhone you can find the Watch in distance and orientation, or an iPhone from the watch. It works in the same way as the company’s AirTags.

For someone who always wears their watch and only takes it off to charge the battery, it is not very practical, but if you are one of those people who never knows where they left their iPhone, this detail will save you from minutes of panic trying to find your iPhone. .

Double tap feature is handy, but very limited

I have been able to try one of the great news from Apple on the Apple Watch, which I personally think is one of those details that you will try for 5 minutes and immediately forget. It’s about the double tap function which allows you to control the watch without touching it, simply by pressing your thumb with your index finger.

The only double-tap feature I find really practical is answering calls when you have headphones on. Double tap and you pick up the call from the watch. You will no longer have to use your nose to touch the watch screen.

If you’re playing music or a podcast and your Apple Watch shows the app or Now Playing screen, you can use double-tap to pause and play, not to skip forward or backward. With the Camera Control app you can take a photo remotely.

The problem with double tap is that it is tremendously limited. Do you have a notification and want to see it or respond to it? Double tap doesn’t work. You also don’t have a triple tap or a different tap that allows you to go to the home screen or open another app. A function that is available in the AssistiveTouch settings in Accessibility.

Health and sports functions: no changes in sight

I can’t find a difference in the GPS quality of this Apple Watch Series 9 with a previous generation model, even with an Apple Watch Ultra or an Apple Watch Ultra 2. That’s a good sign – get it? Sign… well, I continue…– because The GPS of Apple watches has always given me good quality and detail in all the outdoor sports I practice.

I cannot say that the GPS of the Apple Watch Series 9 is perfect because like 99% of them, in places like between buildings, signal quality is always lost and there is a deviation of 3 to 4 meters at times. But in the open field, it has one of the best signals on a watch you can use.

Where I still see problems in measuring sleeppossibly one of the most important features of these watches along with warnings of heart problems.

This is not a complaint limited to the Apple Watch Series 9, it is a general Apple Watch complaint that is repeated in all smartwatches, because remember, no watch measures 100% perfect.

This Apple Watch measures the time I am in bed by around an hour more and when it measures correctly – with a variation of less than half an hour – it tends to not add up to the hours I have slept. It is true that measuring sleep is a very difficult task because it has to measure how you move, your pulse and even your skin temperature, but it is not a very reliable metric if you compare it with other watches, but as a measure to create a base, that’s enough.

The autonomy is maintained at a practical day, but can be extended up to (almost) two days

Apple says that the Series 9 achieves a battery life of up to 18 hours or up to 36 hours in low power mode. In addition, it has fast charging with the charger that comes in the box and a wall charger of at least 20W.

The reality, at least in this new Series 9 and with the battery with barely any cycles and at 100%, is that Its autonomy exceeds one day of use without any problem. Keep in mind that my use case is to receive a lot of notifications, at least one hour-long daily workout using GPS, and have the always-on screen mode.

On days where I use it less, I have reached almost 2 days of use. Although as a general rule I try to never leave the watch with less than 20% or 15% battery.

Conclusion: Apple Watch Series 9, is it worth buying?

The renewal of the Apple Watch comes with this ninth generation as a small change with a brighter screen and software improvements.

The million dollar question, should I buy this version of the Apple Watch? The answer will depend on what type of Apple user you are.

If you already have an Apple Watch Series 8 or even Series 7, I do not recommend the update. If your watch works well right now, you don’t have any functions that you are going to miss, neither in autonomy nor in health or fitness details.

If you want to buy an Apple Watch for the first time or you have a version from 3 or 4 years ago, Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch you should buy.

You may find a better deal for the Series 8, but keep this in mind, the new chip and improved machine learning performance may be vital for a future watchOS update.

Apple Watch Series 9 costs 449 euros in 41mm and 479 euros in 45mm with an aluminum case. You have the option with GPS and WiFi or with GPS, WiFi and 5G, as well as a version with a stainless steel case.