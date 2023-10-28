In the world of the technology market, the intersection of accusations and infringement demands is quite common, and now Apple is facing one of the most important and that affects its latest Apple Watch models.

Now the International Trade Commission in the United States (ITC) has determined that Apple has violated a patent during the development of the latest Apple Watch modelsissuing a possible import prohibition order.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the commission has currently issued a limited exclusion order, something that is not immediately applicable and that those in Cupertino will undoubtedly appeal.

The next step will have to be taken by Joe Biden’s Administration in the White House, which has 60 days to decide whether or not to veto this ban on Smart watch.

Regardless of what happens, Apple can use other tools to reverse this drastic situation, such as changing part of its technology, or reaching an agreement with the other company.

About a patent for technology to read blood oxygen levels

The commission basically upheld a judge’s decision in January that Apple violated Masimo’s rights to light-based technology for reading blood oxygen levels.

However, this import ban comes from a lawsuit filed by Masimo that accused Apple of stealing its applied pulse oximeter technology that is used in the latest versions of the Apple Watch.

In any case, Apple has told Reuters that this statement does not have an immediate impact and will not in principle affect consumers: “Although today’s decision does not have an immediate impact on sales of the Apple Watch, we believe that it should be reversed. and we will continue our efforts to appeal.”

On the other hand, a Masimo spokesperson noted that “this decision sends a powerful message that not even the largest company in the world is above the law.”

Masimo’s original complaint said that the infringing Apple watches had been manufactured in China, and interestingly Apple has moved some of its smartwatch production to Vietnam in recent years.