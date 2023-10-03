The news is one that makes noise, and it couldn’t be otherwise. The indiscretion (launched by BusinessF1, a periodical specialized in the financial analysis of Formula 1) was enough to spark interest: Apple would be interested in acquiring the exclusive global television rights to the Formula 1 world championship, for the incredible figure of two billion dollars per season.

Being a company that boasts an annual turnover exceeding 240 billion dollars, the rumor appears credible, and the most common comment was “if they want, they can do it”. Following the second evaluation was “…it would be an unmissable offer”.

It is potentially possible, Apple could actually afford an operation of this magnitude, and for Liberty Media it would be very difficult to answer ‘no’, given that it is a figure that would double what it collects today overall from the sale of television rights in the world.

Another thing, however, is how much benefit Formula 1 can derive from such an agreement. Undoubtedly there would be immediate proceeds, but in fact Liberty Media would cede to Apple control of a fundamental asset for those who hold the commercial rights, namely the management of the agreements that regulate the arrival of the images in the homes of fans all over the world.

Today every market is treated differently. In countries where Formula 1 is a consolidated reality, the prices for those who want to grab television rights are on average high, while in countries where there is still a need to build a ‘fan base’ the agreements are drawn up on the basis of lower figures . What guides everything is common sense, you squeeze where there is the possibility to do so, otherwise it becomes an own goal.

In the hypothetical scenario that would see Apple as owner of the worldwide television rights, the first question would be “how would it manage them?”, “would there be a subcontracting?”, “With what criteria?”. And if instead the Cupertino giant really focused on streaming its TV platform, what would happen to the overall visibility of Formula 1?

In the future, streaming will probably be more solid and will be accepted globally, but today the market is still immature to think about viewing exclusively via the internet. We need to look not just at Europe or the United States, but evaluate all markets. Apple recently acquired the rights to the MLS, the US football championship, stipulating an agreement with the federation worth 250 million dollars per year for a total duration of ten seasons.

The arrival of Lionel Messi in Inter Miami has triggered a real ‘boom’ of interest, and with it a notable increase in subscriptions to the AppleTV+ platform, but let’s still talk about the US market. Outside the US the numbers are meaningless.

Formula 1 is another matter, a context in which each nation gives its own twist to the story, with additions that personalize the final product in order to respond to the needs of its own country.

Liberty Media also knows this well, but at the moment no one has commented on the rumors, and probably won’t do so in the future either. However, there are also those who argue that Apple’s probable interest in Formula 1 (also shown in the past) could still have useful implications, regardless of the outcome of a negotiation which in fact has not even begun.

It may just be an indiscretion, perhaps destined to fade into oblivion, but an effect has already been triggered, given that yesterday the Formula 1 stock, listed on the NASDAQ, gained over 10%, recovering half of the loss incurred starting from June.

