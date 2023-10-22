Apple It has a rather complicated task ahead of it to try to make its Apple Vision Pro a success and not an invention that ends up failing like other virtual and augmented reality proposals from other technology companies.

And obviously, for a device to be a success, it must be acquired by the greatest number of people and who have the need to use it in the greatest number of situations, and one of those situations could be inside a vehicle.

Apple has just patented a curious way to use new ones Vision Pro to use them inside a car to simulate a completely different experience, and even to use this viewer to be able to see from an autonomous vehicle without windows.

In another aspect, Apple would have thought of a way to use this viewer that could receive information from external cameras and other sensors to provide a virtual tour of the trip.

“A virtual reality system may include at least one virtual reality controller that generates virtual content for projecting to passengers, and at least one projection mechanism for projecting or displaying virtual frames on at least one window of the vehicle to thereby provide virtual views. in 3D to passengers. In any case, the 3D virtual views may include views of the passenger’s environment, including the environment outside the vehicle, augmented with virtual content (e.g., virtual objects, virtual labels, etc.), or may alternatively provide immersive virtual reality environments. which may include visual cues from the vehicle’s exterior environment […]”.

The other approach would be to use this viewer to take advantage of the car’s real movements to create a simulated ride, something similar to the motion simulators you can find at amusement parks.

“With the advent of virtual reality systems such as head-mounted displays (HMDs), passengers may want to enjoy a virtual reality experience while traveling in a vehicle. However, conventional virtual reality systems can also cause motion sickness in moving vehicles, as the person’s body experiences movements different from those seen visually. […]”.

It seems like a very risky patent, and those from Cupertino are not shy when it comes to patenting these types of inventions, inventions or ideas that, for the most part, never see the light of day.