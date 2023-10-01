Soon you will only be able to access F1 content on your premium iPhone. Apple wants to take a big bite out of F1. And then completely absorb the sport.

We recently received news that the popularity of Formula 1 has taken a major nosedive thanks to the dominance of our hero Max Verstappen. We in the Netherlands still like Verstappen’s ridiculous success. But in the rest of the world they are completely fed up with it. For them it’s just like it was for us when Schumacher won everything at Ferrari, or when Hamilton won everything at Mercedes. I still followed those seasons religiously as a total F1 nerd. But that was really tough at times.

Nevertheless, Apple is apparently confident that Formula 1 will remain hot in the world. Despite the recent dip, Liberty Media has made enormous strides in recent years to attract untapped markets to F1. The success story here is America. The broadcasting rights there have become worth almost twenty (!) times as much in three years. Disney paid almost a hundred million per year for a new deal until 2025.

But it can all get much crazier. Apple reportedly wants to acquire the worldwide TV rights. It would be willing to pay $2 billion per year for this. That is twice as much as Liberty Media currently collects in the various countries. A serious mountain of cheddar.

Apple’s strategy would be to have the rights completely exclusively for itself within five years. After all, in this time of bread and circuses in our modern Roman Empire, content is King. And Apple has had billions lying around for years that it doesn’t really know how to do with. By also buying the British Premier League rights, it would have a monopoly on two top-tier globally popular TV sports.

We will of course have to see what comes of it, if anything. Apple is of course a juggernaut and for Liberty Media it is a lot of money. But do you relinquish all control (exclusively) of how the goose that lays the golden eggs is brought to the public? It is always a trade-off between how many people you reach (and continue to reach) against rock hard dollars in your hand that you certainly have in hand.

Does he like Apple getting its hands on F1? And should they appoint Olav Mol to provide exclusive commentary on the global feed so that everyone is required to (sort of) learn Dutch? Let us know during the street party!

