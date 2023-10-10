The classic iPhones that it would not be highly recommended that you use today, and that even Apple already considers completely obsolete.

Recently Apple launched its new iPhone 15 series, and with it also launching the new iOS 17 operating system, an operating system that the iPhone models have also been able to install. iPhone previous ones, but not all.

Although Apple is usually quite benevolent when it comes to making its operating systems compatible with iPhones released in recent years, everything has a limit, and for example iOS 17 No longer supported for iPhone 8 and earlier models.

Be that as it may, with the launch of iPhone 15Apple has updated its list of obsolete iPhones and you should be careful not to have any of them.

As Apple itself explains, iPhones are considered obsolete “when they are phones that have stopped being distributed for sale more than seven years ago.”

This means that they are iPhones where Apple discontinues all hardware services and on top of that service providers can no longer order parts to fix them.

And among the obsolete iPhones, we have the classic iPhone from 2007, but also other iPhones that have been with us for a long time such as the popular iPhone 4s.

This is the complete updated list of obsolete iPhones:

iPhone iPhone 3G (China continental) 8GB iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB iPhone 3GS (China continental) 16 GB, 32 GB iPhone 3GS (8GB) iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB iPhone 4 CDMA iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB) iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), negro iphone 4s iPhone 4S (8GB) iphone 5c

As we said, these iPhones no longer have any type of update, neither functions nor security, but they cannot be fixed either since Apple does not even produce these parts for suppliers.

While it is quite rare for you to have one of these iPhones because they have been discontinued for more than seven years, it is clear that there may still be exceptions.