Apple TV+ announces a price increase in its streaming service and suffers a 43% increase compared to the rate it had at the beginning of October last year.

Little by little, Apple TV+ has become one of the most profitable streaming platforms for a large part of consumers. films and à la carte series, since Apple’s service has established itself with a very interesting catalog at a very reasonable price.

However, all good things come to an end, and the price may not be as profitable for many after knowing the new rate announced by Apple for both its streaming platform and other services what the company offers.

The price of Apple TV+ grows 43% compared to a year ago

As reported by The Verge, Apple announces a price increase in many of its different services, the increase of which amounts to between two and three euros depending on each service.

One of the most notable increases is that of Apple TV+, which goes from 6.99 euros per month to 9.99. This is the second price increase on the platform in just over a year, which It has gone from being at 4.99 euros at the beginning of October 2022 to costing 9.99 per month, an increase of 43%.

The Apple Arcade service also increases in price, going from 4.99 to 6.99 euros per month, an increase of two euros.

For its part, the prices of the different Apple One modalities increase a total of three euros, the current cost of which is as follows:

Apple One individual: from 16.95 euros it goes to 19.95 euros per month. Apple One familiar: from 22.95 euros it goes to 25.95 euros per month. Apple One premium: from 31.95 euros it goes to 34.95 euros per month.

At the moment the rest of Apple services, such as Apple Music or iCloud+, seem to maintain their current prices.

What do you think that Apple TV+ has raised its price again for its streaming service? streaming? Do you think his new rate is worth it to continue watching his movies and series? Tell us your impressions on the topic in our comments section.