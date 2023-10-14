The series could look for a new home to try to carry out a third season.

Just like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix has done, Apple TV+ is also taking advantage of the break caused by the writers’ strike, now over, and the actors’ strike to review your entire catalog and begin to discard those titles that do not give you so much joy as expected. And one of the first to fall was The Afterparty.

As Deadline published, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s series will finally only have two seasons on the streaming service, Well, after having released the second batch of chapters last August, The Afterparty has finally not been renewed to continue with its mysterious murders.

Released in January 2022, The Afterparty He soon became a phenomenon thanks to his particular execution and his great sense of humor, hallmark of the house of Lord and Miller productions. However, its second season, which finished airing in early September, failed to attract the same enthusiasm.

At the moment, neither its showrunners nor its main actors have commented on the news of the cancellation, but according to some media reports, Those responsible may look for a new home in streaming services so Aniq and Detective Danner can continue solving murders.

There were already ideas for a third season of The Afterparty

Surely the news of the cancellation has come as a splash of cold water to its creators, who They recently boasted that they were already prepared for a new batch of chapters de The Afterparty.

“We would love to be able to do a third season of The Afterparty, not only because we have great ideas, but because that would mean that a fair agreement has been reached with the writers’ union and we can now go back to work,” Miller said in an interview with Variety on the occasion of the writers’ strike that was paralyzed for months. to Hollywood.