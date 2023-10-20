Apple TV+

After two successful seasons, they have decided to cancel an Apple TV+ series for touching on too controversial topics.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is an Apple TV+ series that has been very successful as it focuses on one topic and confronts various points of view. The first season of 2021 consists of 8 episodes, while the second of 2023 is 12, but there will be no third, since the streaming service has decided to cancel it. Because? Below we leave you the answer.

According to reports from the New York Times, the controversy arose over planned episodes about China and artificial intelligence, two topics that generate sensitivity on Apple TV+. The tech company has long faced criticism for its labor practices in Asia, and Stewart, known for tackling controversial issues, may have targeted companies with close ties to the tech giant.

Jon Stewart did not want to bow down to the company.

The problem with Apple TV+’s Jon Stewart

The third season of the series was scheduled to begin production shortly, but Stewart reportedly resigned rather than conform to Apple TV+’s expectations regarding the topics to be covered. For now, those involved remain silent and the future of joint projects is uncertain. Although the host could find a new home for his signature style, only time will tell if his team will move on to other formats, such as popular podcasts. After all, Apple TV+ has already retreated from the public spotlight once following its departure from The Daily Show.

What is your opinion? Should there be programs or series that can touch on all possible topics? It must be admitted that Jon Stewart’s integrity is amazing, as there are many controversial situations that he could address, but it seems that he is not willing to be censored. Let’s hope that he soon continues to demonstrate what a good communicator he is even if it is in another format.