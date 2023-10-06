Apple Maps begins rollout new functions for Spain and Portugal. Apple’s Maps application, which already received an important list of improvements with the update to iOS 17, is now updated with features focused on our country. Specifically, the new detailed experience for some cities in our territory, the mode for cyclists, and news for the Apple Watch.

Detailed experience. The detailed experience is a function that was already present in some cities around the world, but not in Spain. This function further expands the amount of information that the app shows us on its map, with an overwhelming level of detail.

Road signs, types of surface, trees, altitude, public transport routes, bike lanes, bus and taxi lanes, pedestrian crossings, etc. are indicated. The different lanes of the road we are traveling on are also indicated in the navigation mode and interface improvements arrive in the night mode.

At the moment, this function is available in Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon, with no information from Apple as to which cities will be the next to enjoy this novelty.

Iconic places with personalized designs. Within this detailed experience, the function of emblematic places deserves mention. Through it, Apple specifically designs 3D maps of places such as the Prado Museum, the Puerta de Alcalá or the Sagrada Familia.

As you can see in the image above, all you have to do is search for the monument in Maps to see its design in 3D. This is integrated into the view of the city itself, so we can get an idea of ​​dimensions, road and other elements.

Important news for cyclists. Another important novelty has to do with the instructions for cyclists. This section has been completely improved, now showing a preview with the altitude of the journey, indications about whether the road is busy or not, notifications to get off the bike and approach some intersections on foot, voice prompts, bathroom locations public, bicycle workshops, etc.

All of these new indications work with the Apple Watch, so they can be consulted easily from your wrist. These new features arrive on the server side to Apple Maps, so it will not be necessary to update our app. Of course, we will need to be using iOS 17.

