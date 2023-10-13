The recent release of iOS 17 has left behind some iPhones that will no longer update to this version of the Apple mobile operating system. This means that some models will not receive the latest security updates and their users will be more unprotected against possible threats.

Apple has updated the list of iPhones that are now considered obsolete. If you have any of these models, regardless of whether it still works for you, you should change for a new mobile phone as soon as possible to not expose yourself to cyber threats.

These iPhones are now insecure

The obsolescence classification is granted by Apple and implies that certain devices stop receiving technical support and updates of any kind, including security ones. This usually happens about seven years after the end of distribution date, but if the device still worked for you no matter how old it is, Cupertino will let you go.

Now the bitten apple company has just updated the list of iPhone models that are considered obsolete. It probably shouldn’t be a cause for concern, since they are old models and not exactly the new iPhone 15, but just in case, they are the following (to be added between those previously declared and the new ones):

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China continental) 8 GB

iPhone 3G 8 GB, 16 GB

iPhone 3GS (China continental) 16 GB, 32 GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16 GB, 32 GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8 GB)

iPhone 4 16 GB, 32 GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8 GB), negro

iPhone 4s

iPhone 4S (8 GB)

iPhone 5c

Using a phone that does not have security updates or support is extremely risky. Any Internet connection could put your personal data at risk and it is advisable not to do so.

Obsolete products

Products are considered obsolete if more than seven years have passed since Apple stopped distributing them for sale. Manzana discontinues all hardware repair service for obsolete products and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

This cataloging conflicts with the BOE of Royal Decree-Law 7/2021 of April 27, which regulates the warranty and repair period. This establishes periods of three years of warranty and ten of spare parts. Of course, it only affects mobile phones purchased on or after January 1, 2022, so previous models could not have that consideration.

This way, you know that, even if Apple wants to consider the iPhone 14 or 15 (in any of its variants) obsolete in a few years, you will be protected by current legislation and they cannot be declared as such until 2032 and 2033 respectively.