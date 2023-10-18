Apple has presented by surprise a new “cheap” stylus. Which indicates that new iPads are near. It’s the new one Apple Pencil USB-C, compatible with all iPad versions, including the standard one. But only the 10th Generation.

The main novelty of the Apple Pencil USB-C stylus is its brand new USB-C connector, which the new iPads have already used for a long time, and which has just arrived on the iPhone 15.

The current Second Generation Apple Pencil is priced at 149 euros, and is not compatible with the standard iPad. The new Apple Pencil USB-C costs 95 euros. It’s a significant discount, but as you might have guessed, that means there are cuts to its features.

Apple Pencil USB-C: features

The Apple stylus retains the most important features of its older brother. It has high precision, low latency, and is sensitive to tilt. That is, it paints wider if you tilt the pencil, like a conventional marker.

On the iPad Pro, if you leave the tip hovering a few millimeters above the screen, you can see a preview of what the drawing will look like when you touch it.

Charging of the device is carried out via a USB-C cable. And it attaches magnetically to the iPad, for transport. In this mode it remains on standby, so as not to waste battery.

EThe most important shortcoming of the Apple Pencil USB-C is that it does not have pressure sensitivity. If you apply more force when drawing or writing, don’t use a thicker stroke. For writing it is not very important, but it can be for certain types of drawings.

The other limitation is that does not accept wireless charging, like its predecessor. You also cannot double tap the pencil to change tools.

If you accept these limitations, The price reduction of 50 euros will surely be appreciated by many users. And it’s the only version that works with the standard iPad.

The new “cheap” Apple Pencil USB-C stylus is worth 95 eurosand goes on sale in early November.