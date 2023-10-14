These are the iPhones and iPads affected by a serious vulnerability and that Apple has also corrected for older devices.

Apple It is usually quite fast when it comes to releasing different updates that solve discovered security holes, and although they recently released an update to iOS 17 which solved a major vulnerability, this solution was not present in previous versions of the operating system.

In fact, it is worth remembering that the security flaw CVE-2023-42824 was made known by Apple with the release of iOS 17.0.3, and that it solved this security flaw in this operating system.

It was described as a local privilege escalation issue, which already suggested it was being used as part of an exploit chain.

Apple noted at that time that the vulnerability had also been observed on devices running versions prior to iOS 16.6 and to solve it, they have just released the iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 update to deliver that same previous patch from iOS 17 to iOS 16.

In this way, some older iPhones, which are not compatible with iOS 17, will also be patched against this vulnerability, as long as they can be updated to this version of iOS 16.

Most of the vulnerabilities have been detected by Google researchers, as was also the case in this case.

Specifically, the list of devices that can be updated to 16.7.1 are iPhone 8 and later, while iPadOS 16.7.1 is available for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5 2nd generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

In this way, it is essential that you install all the security updates that Apple makes available for your device, and luckily they are also taking care of previous operating system versions.