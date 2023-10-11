Amazon Prime Day in October is a priori being a success, although the start has had a big absentee: Apple, which has not included any of its devices in the sales, at least during the first hours.

Now it is present, and boy is it! Not officially because You can get the discount that applies to their devices even if you don’t have a Prime accountbut without a doubt its arrival at the Prime Offers Party is a bombshell, and we explain why.

Apple’s Prime Day offers work as follows: you have €50 off when you place your order on all these Apple products, and pay attention because there are many of them, including some of the ones they have just presented, such as the iPhone 15 512GB or the Apple Watch Series 9 Product Red and the Midnight from GPS + Cellular.

Apple lands on Prime Day 2023 with discounts on practically all of its devices, even the newly announced ones.

The key to this discount is that it is 50 euros equally for everyone, so it is more noticeable if, for example, you want to buy an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 12, so it is a good idea to play with the models and configurations of all the devices to see how much you can save. .

Of course, one thing must be taken into account: It is not an exclusive Apple campaign but applies to other products for sale on Amazonbut it is quite a coincidence that it is activated just today, now, thus covering the absence of the Prime Day brand.

These are some examples of products and the final price they have for now:

As you can see, iPads or Macbooks have not been chosen and have focused above all on iPhones and Apple Watches, although taking into account that they have just been put on sale, it is very surprising that this discount is already applied to them.

Since they exceed 29 euros, even if you don’t have a Prime account, shipping is free and predictably quite fast, although it all depends on how big the logistical jam generated by this Prime Day in October is.

