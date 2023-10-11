The series, which has a titanium body, was launched last month with its advanced A17 chip in the Pro and Pro Max phones, making it suitable for the latest video games.

Shortly after the launch of the iPhone 15 versions, users complained that the battery operating period was short and that its temperature was very high.

An Apple spokesman said that the latest update to the iOS 17 operating system includes “important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone’s temperature to rise more than expected.”

After receiving complaints that new phones were getting very hot, Apple said this week that this problem may appear in the first few days “after setting up or resetting the device due to increased application activity in the background.”

The company reported that recent updates to some third-party applications, such as Meta’s Instagram and the Uber application, slow down the system, adding that the Pro versions do not have the problem of excessive temperature rise due to the design, as the new titanium structure contributes to improving heat dissipation.