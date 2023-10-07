Everything indicates that there will soon be an iPad Mini 7 and 2 new iPad Air models with more power that could land in early 2024, according to 9to5Mac.

Since October of last year nothing has been known about new iPads and it is quite rare.

The last thing that Apple presented in this segment was the iPad Pro M2 and the iPad 10 and it is not very clear when the Cupertino firm will announce new iPads and, even more importantly, what models the company plans to update.

Now, these doubts seem to be dispelled, since according to 9to5Mac It seems that there will soon be an iPad Mini 7 and 2 new iPad Air models

Ming-Chi Kuo, the renowned Apple-focused analyst, revealed in late December 2022 that Apple has been working on a new iPad Mini expected in late 2023 or early 2024. ShrimpApplePro, another leaker, has corroborated this data.

That is, the Apple Mini 7 is expected to make an appearance very soon, although the exact date is not known at the moment.

It will most likely have the same design as the current generation, but with a faster chip. Something logical, seeing that the current iPad Mini 6 has the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13.

In addition to this Mini version, Apple has been testing an updated version of the entry-level iPadcodenamed J126b.

The 10th generation iPad was introduced last year with a design similar to the iPad Air and a USB-C port, but with the A14 Bionic chip inside. It’s also likely that the new entry-level iPad will only receive spec upgrades compared to the current model.

As far as the iPad Air is concerned, Apple could bring a more ambitious version than usual. According to 9to5Mac there could be 2 versions, with the code names J507 and J508 and have a more current chip to increase the power.

These models coincide with a rumor that Bloomberg echoed last June.

The details are scant, but it might suggest that Apple is working on a larger version of the iPad Air, or a more expensive model with better specs. Of course, all this could fall on deaf ears and this second version of the new iPad Air may never see the light of day.

As expected, there is also a new generation of iPad Pro with an M3 chip on the way. They are identified as J717 and J718 for the 11-inch models and J720 and J721 for the larger ones.

Devices aside, A redesigned Magic Keyboard is also expected.

According to Mark Gurman, it seems that Apple is developing a new keyboard to make the iPad as similar to a laptop as possible. As? With an aluminum structure instead of plastic and a larger trackpad.

9to5Mac’s sources corroborate this report and expect the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad to be equipped with new sensors, including an accelerometer. It is expected to be presented alongside the new iPad Pro.

As far as the new iPads go, they are all on track to be released with a future version of iPadOS 17, meaning they should be announced between now and WWDC 2024 in June.