Over the years, Google has provided approximately $8 billion annually to Apple as part of the deal between them. Although this deal is profitable for Apple, according to the report, by launching its own search engine, it is able to compete and profit from advertising revenues.

Google may be dominant in search, but it still needs Apple and its users, and as long as the agreement remains in place between the two parties, Apple has an incentive to steer its customers toward Google to make more money.

But if the iPhone manufacturer’s internal search technology reaches its best, Apple could theoretically offer customers a more integrated and private solution compared to Google.

Apple has a team working on creating a next-generation search engine codenamed “Pegasus.”

This technology, which is being developed under the supervision of John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple, shows the results with greater accuracy.

Last month, the US government accused the giant technology group, Google, of paying $10 billion annually to Apple and other companies to maintain its dominance in the field of Internet search.

This accusation came with the start of judicial hearings between the United States and Google to determine whether the company abused its dominant position due to monopolistic procedures in the general search services it provides over the Internet.

According to the US government, Google built its empire through illegal contracts it concluded with companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Firefox to install its software on their smartphones and services.

This dominance of the Internet, and thus of digital advertising, has allowed Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to become one of the richest companies in the world.