The friends/enemies relationship between Apple and Google is complex. But if there is one thing clear, it is that both companies dominate the market at will. Justice could force them to break their relationship, which is why Apple has a plan B.

Apple collects $8 billion a year from Google so that the Google search engine is the default search engine on iPhones. The figure is dizzying. The justice system of the United States and Europe see a monopolistic relationship here, and could force them to break it. Just in case, Apple could be working on its own search engine, codenamed Pegasus.

Google is immersed in a vital antitrust lawsuit against the United States, which accuses her of maneuvering to prevent competition. And this huge payment to Apple is the most obvious example.

If Google loses the case and is forced to give way to the competition, it will surely have to cut this agreement with Apple. Tim Cook’s company has said in court that “there are no real alternatives to the Google search engine,” disparaging Bing and others. So for her the most logical thing is create your own search engine.

Pegasus, Apple’s AI search engine

Mark Gurman, a well-known leaker of Apple information, today launched the first stone on his Bloomberg blog, ensuring that the Apple company is already developing its own search engine. And it offers accurate data.

He assures that Apple’s senior vice president of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea, commands a huge team that is developed an AI-based search engine, codenamed “Pegasus.”

According to Gurman, he is already using it “superficially” with some Apple apps, and it will soon hit the App Store.

The truth is that this statement, in the midst of the rise of AI, makes perfect sense. Search engines are changing with the arrival of artificial intelligence, they all start from scratch, and Apple has a chance to recover lost groundwith its own search engine that competes with that of Google and Microsoft.

As Gurman himself explains, Apple has experience with search engines, since it uses its own within the App Store, Apple News, Apple TV+, Maps, etc. And although he makes a lot of money from Google payments, the analyst believes that could earn between 14,000 and 18,000 million dollars with its own search engine.

We do not know if justice will force Google to break its alleged monopolistic practices with the Google search engine, which includes paying money to apps and mobile manufacturers to use it by default. Yes that’s how it is, Apple has plan B: it is developing its own AI-based search engine, called Pegasus. Things can get interesting…