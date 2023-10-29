Capcom seems to be the right company, although there is nothing official.

Apple is trying to get into the gaming sector with its iPhone 15 Pro line.

Apple is a very particular company, and although it is one of the most successful today, thanks to its high-end technological products, the only time it tried to enter the video game industry ended up crashing resoundingly, something like what happened to Google with Stadia. Even so, this does not seem to have discouraged them, and at the presentation of the iPhone 15 we were able to learn that they would once again bet on our sector, launching various video games for the Pro series of this generation, as is the case of the remake of Resident Evil 4 or Death Stranding.

On October 30 we will be able to see a new Apple event, in which many users have assumed that we will see new games that will reach the ecosystem of this company, something that is highly probable considering the interest that the American company has already shown in getting closer to this market.

In addition to this, users have been able to establish a curious relationship, which would indicate that a renowned Japanese company is going to expand its relationship with Appleannouncing it during this aforementioned event.

Capcom opens to new markets

Capcom seems to be one of the most important companies in this new journey of Apple, and in addition to the already mentioned remake of the fourth installment of one of its most recognized franchises, it also Resident Evil Village will be released on iPhone 15 Pro on October 30. It is precisely because of this, because of the coincidence between the launch of this game and the next Apple event that many users have ventured to say that it has a certain correlation.

This company is in great shape, with other important releases such as Street Fighter 6 managing to make a large number of users fall in love with it, so it would not be unreasonable to think that they want to reach a more massive audience, thus announcing that more of its games will come to the App Store.

Of course everything is speculation, although it has already been pointed out that the time of this event coincides with Japanese commercial time, another indication that could indicate a Japanese company will have great importance in it, Capcom being the one that has the most votes to appear.

